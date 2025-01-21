Digital Tools Reshaping Auto Retail: Report 72 % of new automotive buyers discovering brands on Meta platforms and a similar percentage finding value in creator content on Instagram Reels for vehicle evaluation

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The automotive industry in India is witnessing a significant transformation as digital platforms like AI, Instagram Reels, and WhatsApp become essential tools for engaging with consumers. A joint report by Meta and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) highlights how these technologies are influencing buyer behavior, with 72 per cent of new automotive buyers discovering brands on Meta platforms and a similar percentage finding value in creator content on Instagram Reels for vehicle evaluation. This shift underscores the growing importance of digital tools.

The report is part of the Move with Meta initiative, launched in 2023 to address the need for digital upskilling in the automotive retail sector in India. Initially aimed at training 3,000 dealerships, the program has exceeded expectations, upskilling more than 6,000 dealerships in two years and bringing the total number of digitally trained dealerships to 10,000. This has led to a threefold increase in dealership digitization and a 32 per cent improvement in lead generation efficiency, according to the findings.

C. S. Vigneshwar, President of FADA, explained the motivation behind the initiative: "At FADA, our vision is to empower dealers nationwide with the right digital tools and insights to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market," Vigneshwar emphasised.

Automakers have also reported tangible benefits from the program.

Hyundai Motor India, for instance, saw a 37 per cent increase in sales during the second half of 2024 compared to the first half, alongside a 29 per cent reduction in cost per retail, according to Virat Khullar, Group Head of Marketing. Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra leveraged digital tools for launches, with campaigns on WhatsApp and other platforms boosting conversations and driving bookings.

While the initiative has shown success in bridging the digital gap for dealerships, challenges remain in ensuring that smaller and rural dealerships can fully adopt these technologies.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with FADA and take on the ambitious target of upskilling 5000 more dealers in the next 2 years," said Saugato Bhowmik, Director, Auto, CPG, and D2C for Meta in India
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Bharat Value Fund Hits INR 1,250 Cr First Close for Series 3 Fund, Eyes INR 2,500 Cr Target

Managed by The Wealth Company Pvt Ltd, formerly Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, the fund aims to raise a target corpus of INR 2,500 crore, including a green shoe option of INR 1,000 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

What is Blue Ocean Strategy? 3 Key Ways to Build a Business in an Uncontested Market

Exploring "Blue Ocean" opportunities involves navigating uncharted territory where few understand the problem, offering both excitement and risk.

By Howard Enders
News and Trends

Findi Strengthens Financial Inclusion Footprint with Bankit Acquisition

With this acquisition, Findi will triple its merchant network to over 1,80,000 partners, extending its reach to 12,000+ pin codes, a sixfold increase in coverage.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

How Women-Led Startups Can Champion Gender Balance in India

With over 100 unicorns and more than 73,000 startups led by women directors recognized under the Startup India Initiative

By Shivani Tiwari