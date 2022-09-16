DINGG Raises INR 3.5 Crore Led By Big Sun Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

DINGG, all-in-one SaaS-based startup, has raised INR 3.5 Crore, led by Big Sun Ventures. The round witnessed participation from Samir Srivastav (CEO, Jean Claude Biguine, India ), Ayaz and Rahim Kabani (founders, Beauty Essentials), Lalit Keshre (CEO, GROWW), Vishnu Tambi (CEO, Excellon Software), Rohit Gothi (CEO, Hero Cycles), Divej Wadhwa (founder, Orange Health Digital), Anuj Gupta, Dhiraj Singh Chouhan, Prateek Jaiswal, Pushkar Raj Tiwari, Milind Torney, Prashant Jain and Nitesh Nagdev. The fresh capital will enable DINGG to scale up sales and marketing to acquire new customers. It will also accelerate the delivery of new automation capabilities, and drive expansion into the beauty and wellness sector. Additionally, DINGG will also work towards building tools to provide seamless solutions and enhance customer engagement.

Company handout

"As the beauty and wellness industry continues to grow, technology plays a crucial role in creating seamless experiences that keep clients coming back. At DINGG, our mission is to help businesses save hours of daily paperwork with efficient management and enable growth by marketing to the right people at the right time with powerful automation. We want to become a leading SaaS platform for the beauty and wellness chains in India and empower them with technology to automate their daily operation," said Santosh Patidar, co-founder, DINGG.

DINGG is building a platform that automates salon, spa and beauty clinic operations. It helps to manage bookings through all possible channels with easy billing and staff management. It has built a cloud management solution that works towards providing a customer's insights, inventory and automated marketing, as per company statement.

"The salon industry is one of the most in-demand and profitable industries in India. To provide your clients with unparalleled salon experience and to stay ahead of the competition, all salons, old and new, big or small, must embrace the ways of modern times, embrace technology. Having met the technology team and founders of DINGG and spending time understanding their software I believe it is an excellent and effective software platform which can be used by all categories of salons, chains or independent and I wish them luck in helping build Digital Salon India," said Samir Srivastav, CEO, Jean Claude Biguine India.

Founded in 2018 by Santosh Patidar and Akshay Poorey, DINGG is a platform to solve the queuing problem and developed a platform to manage it in the salon and spa sector.