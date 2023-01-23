Disprz Secures Funding From Silverneedle Ventures And Others In Bridge Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI-powered learning and skilling suite, Disprz, has raised an undisclosed sum in a bridge round between Series B and Series C rounds from Silverneedle Ventures and other current investors. Disprz aims to utilize the fund for the company's expansion in the US and UK markets by pushing the pedal on hiring and marketing.

Pexels

"We are fast growing to become the leading provider of learning, skilling and enablement solutions for enterprises in emerging Asia, having reached a significant scale in India, South East Asia and Middle East. Enterprises in these markets are at different levels of digital learning readiness and we have a solution for each, be it a cloud-based learning management system or a sophisticated skills-based learning experience platform," said Subramanian Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO of Disprz.

Till date, the startup has helped more than 275 global organizations in redefining their digital skills and has crossed 2 million users on 6 continents at present, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded by Subramanian Viswanathan and Kuljit Chadha, Disprz is a Chennai and Mumbai-headquartered, enterprise skilling platform empowering global organizations to keep their workforce productive on the job, by delivering business-driven learning, skilling and career mobility.

"Developed and emerging markets are at different stages in the lifecycle with emerging markets having several segments waiting to be captured. Disprz recognizes this and is already on track to make headway in these markets. The team had previously created a product for the education sector - K12+university and did a healthy exit for the same. Now they have come up with an improved product that is laced with smartness to ensure the learner is comfortable during the course. We were one of the early backers of Disprz through Xseed, and we feel there is a strong journey ahead. The company has just scratched the surface, hence we are doubling down from SNV with a lot more conviction," said Ajay Jain, founder and managing partner of Silverneedle Ventures.

Silverneedle Ventures is an India-focused venture capital firm which invests in early-stage technology-led businesses.