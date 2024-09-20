The days of filling out a paper application, mailing a check, or waiting at the Post Office are over.

Say goodbye to passport renewal hassles.

The State Department announced to ABC News on Wednesday that online passport renewal is finally here for adults 25 and over who have had a passport before.

Rena Bitter, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, told ABC News that the service is for adults whose passports have expired within the last 5 years (or expiring in the next year) and that the agency expects five million Americans to use the service every year.

"The process of applying for a passport online will be much more convenient for Americans," Bitter said.

Processing time is expected to be six to eight weeks. If you need your passport renewed sooner or are applying for the first time, the standard, more analog application process is still available.

Users can create an account on the State Department's website, and input old passport information with their upcoming travel plans.

For the photo, applicants can upload their own photo online —with some caveats. The image must have been taken recently and have a white background. And no selfies. Payment is by debit or credit card.

For more official criteria for online passport renewal, visit the State Department's website.