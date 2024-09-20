Get All Access for $5/mo

Online Passport Renewal Is Finally Available—No Awkward Public Photo Session Required The days of filling out a paper application, mailing a check, or waiting at the Post Office are over.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Renewing U.S. passports can now be done entirely online, avoiding the need for in-person visits and photo appointments.
  • The new system requires a non-selfie photo with a white background and allows payment via debit or credit card, with typical processing times ranging from 6 to 8 weeks.
  • After a temporary suspension in 2023 due to backlog issues, the online renewal program has restarted.

Say goodbye to passport renewal hassles.

The State Department announced to ABC News on Wednesday that online passport renewal is finally here for adults 25 and over who have had a passport before.

Rena Bitter, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, told ABC News that the service is for adults whose passports have expired within the last 5 years (or expiring in the next year) and that the agency expects five million Americans to use the service every year.

"The process of applying for a passport online will be much more convenient for Americans," Bitter said.

Processing time is expected to be six to eight weeks. If you need your passport renewed sooner or are applying for the first time, the standard, more analog application process is still available.

Users can create an account on the State Department's website, and input old passport information with their upcoming travel plans.

For the photo, applicants can upload their own photo online —with some caveats. The image must have been taken recently and have a white background. And no selfies. Payment is by debit or credit card.

For more official criteria for online passport renewal, visit the State Department's website.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

