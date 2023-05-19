Surging demand for international travel has helped create a US passport backlog of up to 13 weeks.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Many Americans plan to travel abroad this summer — as long as they can get their passports renewed in time.

Surging demand for international travel has helped fuel a US passport backlog of up to 13 weeks, and the wait could get even worse in the coming months. But for the last-minute jet-setters, that doesn't mean you're stuck spending summer vacation at home.

United States citizens can travel to several US territories beyond the 50 states without a passport, including the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the US government.

That's not the case for other US territories and freely associated states such as American Samoa, Guam (decided on a case-by-case basis), The Federated States of Micronesia, The Republic of the Marshall Islands, and The Republic of Palau.

See photos of eight tropical islands Americans can travel to without getting their passport stamped:

1. Puerto Rico

The main island of Puerto Rico. Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images via BI

2. Vieques, Puerto Rico

Sun Bay Beach in Esperanza, Vieques, Puerto Rico. Per Breiehagen/Getty Images via BI

3. Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands

Tourists walk down sunset beach in Saipan Island, the largest island in the Northern Mariana Islands. Taro Hama @ e-kamakura/Getty Images via BI

4. Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands

Taga Beach is an idyllic cove below the cliff lines and is one of the top attractions in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands. raksybH/Getty Images via BI

5. Rota, Northern Mariana Islands

The west coast of Rota Island near Song Song Village. CampPhoto/Getty Images via BI

6. St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

The harbor of Saint Croix, US Virgin Islands. NAPA74/Getty Images via BI

7. St. John, US Virgin Islands

Cruz Bay in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Cdwheatley/Getty Images via BI

8. St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie Overlook on Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Oliver W. Ottley III/Getty Images via BI