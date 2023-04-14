E-Commerce Platform Direct2U Raises INR 1.8 Crore In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Direct2U, a brand of Flow Commerce Private Limited, has raised INR 1.8 crore in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The fund raised will be used for technology development, hiring, marketing and expansion plans.

"The fact that rural commerce, with tech-enabled last mile delivery along with a user-friendly frontend platform, can be executed with positive unit level economics is a winning factor. Strict due diligence to build confidence in the startup business. IPV is instrumental in guidance through various mentor investors in supporting the business growth further," said Gaurav Ahlawat, founder, Direct2U.

Direct2U (Flow Commerce Pvt. Ltd.) is a B2B2C-assisted e-commerce platform that aims to disrupt the rural market by providing access to finance and door-to-door delivery. Flow commerce started on 10th Dec 2022 and Direct2U marketplace started posting revenue on 01st Jan 23 by Gaurav Ahlawat and Anshuman Maheshwari, Direct2U aims to simplify cross-border e-commerce thereby making it accessible to businesses of all sizes. The company has expanded its operations in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka with 23 warehouses, according to an official statement by the company.

"Direct2U has identified a promising white space that is rural e-commerce market and they are disrupting it by bringing in standardised processes which will elevate customer experience, business growth of the brands, generate employment for delivery staff and a safe payment process will give trust and comfort to the customers, many of whom are first time online shopper. We believe their growth trajectory and growth plans along with our support and network will help the Company to establish their leadership in this segment," said Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.