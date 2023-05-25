Edtech Platform Ulipsu Raises $3.2 Million Funding The company plans to utilize the fund to accelerate its growth and operations by expanding its footprint in domestic and global markets and diversifying its product portfolio with new offerings to meet the evolving requirements of schools and parents

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Ulipsu, an edtech startup and a multi-skill learning platform has raised a fresh round of $3.2 million amidst the funding winter. With this, the edtech startup has successfully closed the pre-Series A round with a total of $5.7 million. The fresh round was raised at a valuation of $50 million. Existing investors along with HNIs from the Middle East and Canada participated in this round and the round also saw a secondary sale of $225,000 for the seed investors. The company plans to utilize the fund to accelerate its growth and operations by expanding its footprint in domestic and global markets and diversifying its product portfolio with new offerings to meet the evolving requirements of schools and parents.

"Ulipsu's brand proposition, NEP-aligned product offering, and consumer trust have continued to fuel the growth of the company. It is widely acknowledged that skills are just as vital as academics, but there is no standardised skilling curriculum in schools. As a solution for this problem, Ulipsu is providing global standard content and curriculum for over 15 skills with assessments, projects, and skill reports. With NEP advocating the importance of skill development, schools are finding immense value in Ulipsu, and we see a significant market opportunity both within India and overseas," said Sumanth Prabhu, co-founder and CEO, Ulipsu.

Ulipsu offers a plug-and-play learning infrastructure that provides schools with a unique opportunity to introduce vital skills like Art and Craft, Language and Communication, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Finance and Entrepreneurship, Life Skills, Life Sciences, Electronics, Math, Music, Yoga and many more to their students. This is a first-of-its-kind solution in the Indian schooling space. In an official statement, the company claimed that it is set to achieve a year-on year growth of 500% till FY 25 and then stabilize with a Y-O-Y growth of 200%-300%, in which the first profit is expected to be achieved in FY 26.

"Today's youngsters are passionate, curious, and ever ready to learn. All they need is a curated and safe platform like Ulipsu. We have had a patient journey in building Ulipsu over the years, and it is paying off well now. In the coming 3-5 years, Ulipsu will benchmark itself as a new way of learning as our pedagogy and engagements are extremely unique," said Nikhil Bhaskar, co-founder and CTO.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends EdTech Startup

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
News and Trends

Meta Announces Final Round Of Layoffs; 5000 Likely To Be Affected

Meta's decision to downsize follows a period of declining revenue growth, driven by inflation and a reduction in digital advertising due to the slowdown in e-commerce during the pandemic

By Teena Jose
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Elon Musk Gets Brutally Honest About Twitter Job Cuts, Said Many Employees 'Didn't Have a Lot of Value'

Musk spoke at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in London on Tuesday and said other companies could make more cuts, too.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year

Shawn Rubel, CEO of international creative marketplace Vecteezy, wanted to solve a common problem for designers.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi