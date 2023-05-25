The company plans to utilize the fund to accelerate its growth and operations by expanding its footprint in domestic and global markets and diversifying its product portfolio with new offerings to meet the evolving requirements of schools and parents

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ulipsu, an edtech startup and a multi-skill learning platform has raised a fresh round of $3.2 million amidst the funding winter. With this, the edtech startup has successfully closed the pre-Series A round with a total of $5.7 million. The fresh round was raised at a valuation of $50 million. Existing investors along with HNIs from the Middle East and Canada participated in this round and the round also saw a secondary sale of $225,000 for the seed investors. The company plans to utilize the fund to accelerate its growth and operations by expanding its footprint in domestic and global markets and diversifying its product portfolio with new offerings to meet the evolving requirements of schools and parents.

"Ulipsu's brand proposition, NEP-aligned product offering, and consumer trust have continued to fuel the growth of the company. It is widely acknowledged that skills are just as vital as academics, but there is no standardised skilling curriculum in schools. As a solution for this problem, Ulipsu is providing global standard content and curriculum for over 15 skills with assessments, projects, and skill reports. With NEP advocating the importance of skill development, schools are finding immense value in Ulipsu, and we see a significant market opportunity both within India and overseas," said Sumanth Prabhu, co-founder and CEO, Ulipsu.

Ulipsu offers a plug-and-play learning infrastructure that provides schools with a unique opportunity to introduce vital skills like Art and Craft, Language and Communication, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Finance and Entrepreneurship, Life Skills, Life Sciences, Electronics, Math, Music, Yoga and many more to their students. This is a first-of-its-kind solution in the Indian schooling space. In an official statement, the company claimed that it is set to achieve a year-on year growth of 500% till FY 25 and then stabilize with a Y-O-Y growth of 200%-300%, in which the first profit is expected to be achieved in FY 26.

"Today's youngsters are passionate, curious, and ever ready to learn. All they need is a curated and safe platform like Ulipsu. We have had a patient journey in building Ulipsu over the years, and it is paying off well now. In the coming 3-5 years, Ulipsu will benchmark itself as a new way of learning as our pedagogy and engagements are extremely unique," said Nikhil Bhaskar, co-founder and CTO.