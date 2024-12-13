Elevation Capital, which specialises in seed and early-stage investments, has invested more than USD 2.6 billion across 190+ companies since its inception in 2002.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Early-stage venture capital firm Elevation Capital has appointed Krishna Mehra as Partner to lead its SaaS and AI investments. Based in Silicon Valley, Mehra will play a pivotal role in strengthening the firm's focus on the India-US corridor, a key area of strategic growth for Elevation.

Krishna Mehra brings an exceptional track record as a founder, operator, and investor. Mukul Arora, Co-managing Partner at Elevation, emphasized Mehra's alignment with the firm's core values, noting his humility, long-term vision, and empathetic, hands-on approach to working with founders. "We are extremely bullish on Indian founders building category-defining AI companies for the world, and with Krishna leading our presence in Silicon Valley, we are better positioned than ever to help founders realise this opportunity," said Arora.

Mehra's appointment aligns with Elevation's broader strategy to support Indian SaaS and AI founders targeting global markets from the outset. He will also deepen the firm's connections with Indian diaspora founders, many of whom operate within the vibrant ecosystems of both India and the US.

"India's SaaS ecosystem has matured, producing global success stories across categories. Indian talent now leads the AI revolution, building transformative products worldwide. Armed with playbooks, the hunger to succeed, and strong support systems, founders are ready to seize the AI era," said Mehra.

Mehra noted that over 40% of Silicon Valley companies are led by Indian founders, reflecting India's significant role in shaping global tech. "With world-class talent, a proven track record, and the AI platform shift leveling the field, I'm thrilled to join Elevation at this pivotal moment to help SaaS+AI founders build category-defining global leaders," he added.

Elevation Capital has been an active player in the SaaS and AI sectors, backing over 30 companies, including Clear, Fareye, Zeni, Everstage, Sprinto, Nanonets, and Murf.ai. Mehra's wealth of experience is a significant asset to the firm. Before joining Elevation, he led engineering at Meta for messaging ads, driving over USD 10 billion in revenue through AI-powered products. He also co-founded Capillary Technologies and Taro, both of which were successful ventures in the tech space.

Elevation Capital, which specialises in seed and early-stage investments, has invested more than USD 2.6 billion across 190+ companies since its inception in 2002. The firm's latest fund, raised in April 2022, totals USD 670 million. Mehra's appointment comes amid other recent strategic changes at the firm, including the promotion of Vaas Bhaskar and Chirag Chadha to partners.