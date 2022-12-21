Elon Musk On a Hunt For His Substitute, Someone "Foolish Enough To Take the Job!"

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The ongoing week has been nothing less than a rollercoaster for Twitter users.

Freepik

On Monday, Twitter head Elon Musk created a poll requesting his followers and platform users to cast in their votes on whether he should step down as head of the platform or not? The poll was live for 12 hours and received votes from over 17 million users with 57.5% voting yes to Musk stepping down. "I will abide by the results of this poll," his caption added.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1605372724800393216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 21, 2022

And he, apparently, has abided by the majority. On Wednesday morning, Musk took to Twitter to announce that he was looking for a substitute who is "foolish enough to take the job." He further added that he will be heading and running the software and service teams.

The Divide

Since the tech tycoon took charge of the micro-blogging site, he has made some massive work and policy changes.

The reason behind the $44 billion buyout and changes was Musk's goal of free speech.

A section of users have lauded his moves and have also said that Twitter has been better than ever under the Tesla founder. User Danielle Mejia replied to his announcement "You should stay as CEO. Your doing a great job!", while Rod Man questioned the authenticity of the poll which resulted in a 'yes' majority. "How can you be sure this poll was honest? Many people have multiple accounts. Also, when you find someone else will that person be as dedicated to continue revealing truths as you've been? It seems we're just getting started with the corruption to be found," he tweeted.

A user named Charon The Ferryman tweeted that "Twitter shouldn't have a CEO. No one person should have this much power to ban/not ban on personal whims or wishes or political leanings."