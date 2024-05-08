You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EMotorad, a company backed by cricketer MS Dhoni has announced that it has started construction of world's biggest e-cycle gigafactory strategically spread across 2,40,000 sq ft in phase 1 in Pune.

According to the company, this facility will manufacture giga components, including batteries, motors, displays, and chargers. The factory is equipped to manufacture more than 500,000 e-cycles each year to meet the rising demand for electric cycles and EVs domestically and internationally.

Speaking on the recent developments, Kunal Gupta, Founder & CEO of EMotorad said, "India's economic journey is in the midst of rapid transition and robust industrialisation with extraordinary transformation in speed and scale. The time is now, and it's not just India's year or decade - it's India's century."

"With all key elements in place, like working population, infrastructure, intellectual capital, and much more - we are leapfrogging towards something huge. We wish to inspire start-ups across India to invest in brick and mortar manufacturing capabilities. This factory marks a significant step forward for us to penetrate deeper into the European and North American markets, and we look forward to hosting clients from around the world," he added.

The e-cycle gigafactory will be built in four phases. When phase one is completed, it will become South Asia's biggest integrated e-cycle gigafactory and the biggest outside of China post phases 2, 3, and 4. Beginning in August this year, Phase one concentrates on giga component production, while later phases will enhance mechanical components in-house manufacturing capabilities.

"At EMotorad, we aim to innovate and craft excellence in everything we do from day one. The dynamic start-up ecosystem allows us to be creative and break the mould each day, with Indian-led innovation driving our creativity. The dynamic side of us is the start-up which gives us speed and out-of-the-box thinking while solving problems every day. The other side of us is the factory that represents stability and acts as our backbone to support our dreams. We at EMotorad are solving real-life problems and aim to change how the world views mobility," adds Aditya Oza, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, EMotorad.