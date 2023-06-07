EV Startup River Raises $15 Million Funding The newly secured capital is set to boost River's manufacturing prowess and power its upcoming market launch, aiming for deliveries to kick- off in August 2023

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Electric vehicle manufacturer, River raised a $15 million investment round led by Dubai's multinational powerhouse, Al Futtaim Group. Existing investors Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Trucks VC also participated in the round. The newly secured capital is set to boost River's manufacturing prowess and power its upcoming market launch, aiming for deliveries to kick- off in August 2023.

"At River, we've been quietly working in the background for the last two years. In just 20 months, we launched our first product, the Indie, which has by now successfully covered over 100,000 kilometres in testing. Now we've set the base to build a billion-dollar business and we thank all our investors for supporting us in our journey," commented Aravind Mani, co-founder and CEO, River.

The new funding marks River's third round, following a $2 million seed round in March 2021 and a $11 million Series A round in July 2022. Notably, River is the sole Indian investment for Al Futtaim group, Toyota Ventures, Trucks VC, and Maniv Mobility, according to an official statement by the company.

"We evaluated over 50 electric two-wheeler startups, and were impressed by the team's vision and relentless commitment to in-house product development. I am confident that their products will see great success, in India and internationally," said Paul Willis, president, Al Futtaim Automotive.

The Bengaluru-based startup founded by Aravind Mani and Vipin George, claims to build products that make a positive impact on the everyday lives of people.

Jim Adler, founder and general partner of Toyota Ventures, an existing investor, also expressed confidence in the company, noting that, "River is our first investment in India, and we're excited to see the unique value proposition and capabilities of Indie. We're amazed at River's progress and look forward to seeing them continue to execute on their vision of delivering quality, durable, affordable, and stylish all-electric two-wheeled vehicles."

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Investments EVs

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Management

How to Discipline and Fire Employees

This is a situation no entrepreneur wants to face. But when it happens, you need to know how to do it sensitively--and legally.

News and Trends

Music Streaming Platform Damroo Secures Seed Funding

The fund raised will be utilized towards platform upgradation and performance, branding and promotion, user acquisition and retention, content creation and team building and structuring

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Togai Raises $3.1 Million Seed Funding

The funds will be used for product development and expanding into new geographies

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

How to Harness the Power of Data Analytics for Business Growth

To thrive in the competitive landscape, entrepreneurs must understand and leverage the power of data analytics.

By Aidan Sowa
Marketing

The Rise of Nano-Influencers: How the Smallest Voices are Making the Biggest Impact

The bigger an influencer is, the more beneficial it is for a brand to collaborate with them, right? Not necessarily.

By Yauhen Razhko
Finance

Investors Predict a More Pronounced Consolidation Scenario in the Startup Ecosystem

The Indian startup scene would likely experience further consolidation from the perspective of investors. This happens as a result of the market's increasing rivalry and investors' ongoing search for methods to minimise risk and increase returns.

By Sujata Sangwan