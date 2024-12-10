Get All Access for $5/mo

Ex-Swiggy CTO and Former Kotak VP Unite to Empower Individual Traders with Sahi Sahi offers proprietary trading tools with in-house charts, AI-driven insights, visual risk management, integrated market data, and a customisable interface, empowering traders with secure, reliable, and personalised trading experiences.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Dale Vaz and Manish Jain, Sahi Founders

Sahi, a pioneering mobile trading platform, has officially launched with a mission to "Level the Playing Field" for individual traders. By equipping retail investors with professional-grade tools, Sahi aims to create an equitable trading landscape, empowering users to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Founded by Dale Vaz, former CTO of Swiggy, and Manish Jain, ex-VP of Kotak Securities, Sahi is backed by premier investors Accel and Elevation Capital. The platform combines Vaz's 17+ years of personal trading passion and two decades of tech leadership with Jain's extensive expertise in financial markets, creating a synergy that addresses the gaps faced by retail traders.

In a market where 91% of retail Futures & Options (F&O) traders suffered losses in 2023, Sahi offers a transformative solution for serious individual investors. "We're on a mission to level the playing field for traders passionate about making their money work," said Dale Vaz, Co-founder and CEO. "The tools and data available to retail traders have lagged significantly behind those used by institutional players. Sahi changes that equation, ensuring every decision is intentional and every trader feels in control."

Manish Jain, Co-founder and CPO, added, "Our goal is to provide individual traders with tools and insights that rival professional platforms, delivering simplicity, speed, and reliability to support their trading journeys."

Key Features of Sahi:

  • Proprietary Trading System: A robust in-house charts and execution platform prioritizing performance and security.
  • AI-Driven Insights: Real-time market analysis powered by AI for confident decision-making.
  • Visual Risk Management: Proactive risk controls integrated into the trading interface.
  • Market Scanners and Alerts: Comprehensive market data, stock analysis, and breaking news alerts.
  • Customisable Interface: Highly personalised settings for a tailored trading experience.

Backers are optimistic about Sahi's potential. "Sahi empowers retail traders with tools and insights previously accessible only to professionals," said Manasi Shah, VP at Accel. Vaas Bhaskar, Partner at Elevation Capital, emphasized, "This platform addresses a tremendous gap in mobile trading tools, revolutionising accessibility for individual traders."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

MPL Acquires Stake in CloudFeather Games to Enhance Skill-Gaming Ecosystem

MPL integrates CloudFeather's advanced gaming infrastructure and liquidity solutions to enhance platform stability and elevate the gaming experience for its 120 million users across India, the US, and Nigeria.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Kreedo Secures INR 10 Cr Debt Funding from Recur Club to Accelerate Growth

The raised funds will support Kreedo's working capital needs and drive its expansion, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative early education solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

At Age 15, He Used Facebook Marketplace to Start a Side Hustle — Then It Became Something Much Bigger: 'Raised Over $1.6 Million'

Dylan Zajac, now a 21-year-old senior at Babson College, wanted to bridge the digital divide.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

OpenAI Just Released Its Text-to-Video Generator, Sora. Here's How the New AI Could Impact Small Businesses and Creators.

Sora has a variety of use cases for businesses, from social media campaigns to video creation.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

10 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs That Investors Love (Even If They Seem Like Jerks)

This article explores a thought-provoking question: Why do many successful entrepreneurs exhibit traits that might label them as "jerks?"

By Dima Maslennikov