Sahi, a pioneering mobile trading platform, has officially launched with a mission to "Level the Playing Field" for individual traders. By equipping retail investors with professional-grade tools, Sahi aims to create an equitable trading landscape, empowering users to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Founded by Dale Vaz, former CTO of Swiggy, and Manish Jain, ex-VP of Kotak Securities, Sahi is backed by premier investors Accel and Elevation Capital. The platform combines Vaz's 17+ years of personal trading passion and two decades of tech leadership with Jain's extensive expertise in financial markets, creating a synergy that addresses the gaps faced by retail traders.

In a market where 91% of retail Futures & Options (F&O) traders suffered losses in 2023, Sahi offers a transformative solution for serious individual investors. "We're on a mission to level the playing field for traders passionate about making their money work," said Dale Vaz, Co-founder and CEO. "The tools and data available to retail traders have lagged significantly behind those used by institutional players. Sahi changes that equation, ensuring every decision is intentional and every trader feels in control."

Manish Jain, Co-founder and CPO, added, "Our goal is to provide individual traders with tools and insights that rival professional platforms, delivering simplicity, speed, and reliability to support their trading journeys."

Key Features of Sahi:

Proprietary Trading System : A robust in-house charts and execution platform prioritizing performance and security.

: A robust in-house charts and execution platform prioritizing performance and security. AI-Driven Insights : Real-time market analysis powered by AI for confident decision-making.

: Real-time market analysis powered by AI for confident decision-making. Visual Risk Management : Proactive risk controls integrated into the trading interface.

: Proactive risk controls integrated into the trading interface. Market Scanners and Alerts : Comprehensive market data, stock analysis, and breaking news alerts.

: Comprehensive market data, stock analysis, and breaking news alerts. Customisable Interface: Highly personalised settings for a tailored trading experience.

Backers are optimistic about Sahi's potential. "Sahi empowers retail traders with tools and insights previously accessible only to professionals," said Manasi Shah, VP at Accel. Vaas Bhaskar, Partner at Elevation Capital, emphasized, "This platform addresses a tremendous gap in mobile trading tools, revolutionising accessibility for individual traders."