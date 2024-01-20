Ex-Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Launches New HealthTech Startup 'Gabit' In early 2023 filing, Gabit raised seed funding of USD 9.5M during its stealth mode from several angel investors such as Deepinder Goyal and Vikram Chopra, Zomato's Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal and former Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta, among others

Former Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta took to microblogging platform X to announce his new venture 'Gabit' (Good Habit). A health-tech startup, Gabit, is a one-stop platform for all health and wellness requirements in the form of skincare products, personalised plans around nutrition and fitness, fitness wearables, health tech products, and nutrition products.

According to Gabit's blog, Gupta's inclination towards health and wellness peaked during the pandemic. "During the pandemic, it became obvious to a lot of us that we have been ignoring our health for the most part. I dug deeper into this and went through my own health journey where I became a much healthier version of myself by making sustainable yet simple changes in my habits around nutrition, fitness, sleep, mindfulness and skin. I was able to reduce my metabolic age from 49 years (when I was actually 39) to 37 years (when I was actually 41), which led to the thought – what will it take to enable this for millions of people? There is nothing better you can do for someone than give them more years of healthy life," the blog read.

In early 2023, Gabit raised seed funding of USD 9.5M during its stealth mode from several angel investors such as Deepinder Goyal and Vikram Chopra, Zomato's Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal and former Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta, among others.

Gupta further shared that a small interactive group of 'Gabins' with similar health goals keep each other motivated and share their journey on the app.

"We started a little over a year ago and right now, we are at an exciting stage: our platform is ready and already showing early signs of the impact and user love that I had originally hoped for during the conception stage," he adds. He claims that the platform has thousands of users. The startup has also onboarded celebrity nutritionists, celebrity fitness coaches, renowned dermatologists, and international experts.

Gabit has FitBot, an AI fitness coach, and SkinBot, a skin-analyzing feature.

"Our ultimate goal is to keep winning the trust of more and more people, by making a positive impact on their lives. And going by our experiences so far, we are thrilled to be on the right path. That said, we are only getting started," the blog also read.
