Exsure Secures INR 3 Cr Funding to Advance Cancer Treatment Solutions

Biotech startup Exsure, based in Bhubaneswar, has raised INR 3 crore in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The funds will support its non-clinical study milestones for its patented exosomal drug-delivery platform, global expansion, and promotion of its innovative R&D products, including Exosure, Leucosure, PlantExosure, and Dr Berries.

Founded in 2021 by Swastika Paul and Abhishek Dutta, Exsure aims to revolutionise cancer treatment by reducing the toxicity and side effects of chemotherapy. Its cutting-edge technology targets both cancer and cancer-stem cells, aiming to minimise relapse rates and enhance patients' quality of life.

Swastika Paul, CSO and Co-founder, Exsure, said, "During our PhD journey, we witnessed the toxicity of the present-day chemotherapy drugs and how 13% of the in-treatment cancer patients die due to toxicity of the chemotherapy drugs. Exsure is on a mission to reduce the toxicity of the chemotherapy drugs and make them more targeted to the cancerous cells. Our vision is to empower millions of cancer patients around the world and improve their quality of life."

Exsure claims to have made significant strides in the past year, including completing key milestones in preclinical studies and achieving a five-fold growth. The company is set to service over 50 clients this year, with a product lineup featuring India's first plant exosome isolation reagent.

Looking ahead, Exsure plans to finalise its non-clinical study, secure CDSCO approval, and expand its global footprint, empowering millions of cancer patients worldwide.

Endurance Capital Leads USD 1 Mn Round for Chelvies Coffee's Expansion Plans

Chelvies Coffee, a premium coffee and dining brand, has secured USD 1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Endurance Capital, with an additional USD 500,000 in debt financing in progress.

The funds will be utilised to expand the brand's presence, aiming for over 30 high-street locations across major Indian metros by 2026. The investment will also support improvements in supply chain infrastructure, the development of proprietary food production systems, and the strengthening of operational teams.

Founded in 2023 by Dhruv Singh, Chelvies Coffee has quickly made its mark with six locations in Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad. Known for offering over 70 specialty coffee brews and a curated dining menu featuring burgers, artisanal sandwiches, and pasta, the brand focuses on quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service.

Chelvies operates with a proprietary supply chain system that allows efficient scaling, supported by centralised dispatch units and base kitchens.

With a monthly run rate of INR 1.30 crore and profitability at each store, Chelvies is positioned to elevate India's coffee culture. The brand blends a European-inspired concept with the goal of transforming the coffee shop experience in India.