Falca Raises Over $3 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

Agri-tech platform Falca has raised over $3 million in pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, along with a combination of debt and equity funding. The round also saw participation from LetsVenture, Mumbai Angels among other HNIs. The fund raised will be utilized in scaling the services beyond the current geographies, acquiring talent for growth, and focusing on building tech infrastructure for the platform.

Company handout

"We directly work with farmers and offer them end-to-end farming solutions through a tech based phygital platform. Our rural presence and technology platform connects the small holder farmers with the end markets for quality inputs, marketing produce, renting machinery, farm advisory and storage services," said Santosh Danegoudar, founder and CEO, Falca.

Falca's platform offers analytical support for free such as weather conditions, supply-demand gaps, market prices, and suitable harvest times. Falca is currently working with one lakh farmers and offers them an ecosystem of over 65 farm output buyers, 60 input brands and advisory services supporting more than 40 crops, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Falca, with its extensive research has curated a plethora of services for farmers right from the grass root level to final dispersion of product to the end users. It aims to educate the farmers through its platform and make them well versed with the usage of technology for cultivation and the benefits the Falca has to offer to make a better living and profitable farming business. IPV aims to further strengthen the support for the farming community with Falca," said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in 2018 by Santosh Danegoudar, Falca is a rural agritech supply chain platform offering one stop farming solutions to small and marginal farmers by providing an array of services right from quality and authentic inputs to avail machinery on rent and many more.