Fambo Raises INR 21 Cr Pre-Series A Funding Led by EV2 Ventures

Foodtech startup Fambo has raised INR 21 crore (USD 2.5 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by EV2 Ventures, with participation from Rajesh Sawhney and several Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs).

The Noida-based company plans to use the funds to expand its operations across India, establish an export vertical, invest in technology, and grow its network of partner farms.

Founded in 2022 by Akshay Tripathi and Sudarshan Satle, Fambo connects farmers directly with restaurants, hotels, and cloud kitchens through its AI-powered platform.

The company's offerings include fresh produce, sauces, gravies, and frozen items, catering to diverse culinary needs.

Fambo operates a state-of-the-art micro-processing center in Noida, providing semi-processed food products that reduce costs and improve efficiency for over 500 clients, including Burger King, McDonald's, and Barbeque Nation. It generated INR 18 crore revenue in 2024 and achieved profitability in Q3 FY 2024-25.

Akshay Tripathi, Co-founder and CEO of Fambo, commented, "We approached the foodservice industry from the lens of the supply chain, eliminating waste at every step and transforming inefficiencies into value for customers and farmers. Our micro-processing center combines minimal space and high throughput to deliver innovative products that save time, reduce costs, and ensure quality."

B2B Tyre Marketplace TyrePlex Secures INR 20 Cr Funding Led by PeerCapital

B2B tyre marketplace TyrePlex has secured INR 20 crore (approximately USD 2.4 million) in a funding round led by PeerCapital, with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sattva Family Office, and existing investors like 100 Unicorns.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the funds to expand its footprint across India's top 25 cities and strengthen its technological platform.

Founded in 2020 by Puneet Bhaskar, TyrePlex empowers over 20,000 registered tyre dealers with tools for inventory optimisation, customer management, and advanced analytics. The platform simplifies procurement and delivers tyres within 3-4 hours, driving efficiency and profitability for independent dealers.

With this funding, TyrePlex aims to enhance dealer-centric tools, optimise operations, and pilot sustainability initiatives such as tyre recycling and reverse logistics. The company is also building a lean, effective team to support its rapid expansion.

TyrePlex claims to have achieved 13x revenue growth since 2022 and currently operates in Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

Puneet Bhaskar, Co-Founder and CEO, TyrePlex, said, "Our mission is to empower independent tyre dealers through our proprietary technology. Tyre dealers who work with us generate higher demand, boost profitability and optimize working capital. With this new funding, we'll supercharge our growth and broaden our geographical footprint. We're committed to relentless innovation, delivering state-of-the-art, data-driven solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the tyre industry."

Spacetech Startup OrbitAID Raises USD 1.5 Mn Led by Unicorn India Ventures

Chennai-based space tech startup OrbitAID has raised USD 1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from TANSIM (Government of Tamil Nadu).

The raised funds will be used to advance the commercialisation of OrbitAID's patented Standard Interface Docking and Refueling Port (SIDRP) and to conduct an in-space demonstration of docking and refueling operations.

Founded in 2021 by Sakthikumar R, Nikhil Balasubramanian, and Mano Balaji, OrbitAID focuses on creating sustainable space solutions, including a network of orbital fuel stations to extend the lifespan of satellites. The company successfully tested its SIDRP technology in a zero-gravity flight in Florida, showcasing its capabilities in docking, refueling, and proximity operations under simulated space conditions.

In the past year, OrbitAID has achieved Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 for docking and refueling tests and established critical partnerships. With this funding, the company aims to expand its facilities, grow its team, and further enhance its on-orbit servicing technologies.

OrbitAID plans to achieve TRL 6 for its refuelable propulsion system and secure refueling contracts from government or private space entities, ensuring commercial viability.

Sakthikumar R, Founder and CEO, OrbitAID Aerospace, said, "This milestone not only validates our vision but also reflects the dedication of our team in advancing sustainable space operations. With this funding, we will conduct our in-orbit demonstration in space for docking and refueling, bringing us closer to revolutionising satellite servicing and ensuring a sustainable future in space."