Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Kamran Rizvi highlighted that change is the only constant, and we must now direct our focus towards addressing climate change and achieving the Prime Minister's vision of net zero emissions by 2070.

The FAME scheme stands as clear evidence of the government's unwavering commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable transportation, HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel said.

The minister was speaking at FAME's Success in Transforming India's EV Landscape: From Vision to Reality organised by the ministry of heavy industry, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering here, he said, "The exemplary vision of our Prime Minister, who has given us both direction and a goal—to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. This initiative has been key in advancing our nation towards a greener, more technologically advanced, and economically prosperous future. The FAME scheme stands as clear evidence of the government's unwavering commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable transportation."

"Looking ahead, we must remain committed to innovation, investment, and inspiration. With our collective resolve and the strong foundation laid by the FAME scheme, I am confident we will lead the global electric mobility transformation," he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Kamran Rizvi, commended the industry leaders for their dedicated efforts in making the FAME II scheme a success. He emphasized that FAME II has not only challenged us to take on complex tasks but has also enabled significant progress in achieving domestic value addition in the EV sector.

