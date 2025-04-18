The fresh capital will be used to expand SRV's multispecialty tertiary care network, further enhance its critical care capabilities, and invest in cutting-edge medical technologies.

SRV Hospitals has secured INR 140 crores in funding from InvAscent, a leading life sciences-focused private equity fund.

The fresh capital will be used to expand SRV's multispecialty tertiary care network, further enhance its critical care capabilities, and invest in cutting-edge medical technologies. The move reinforces SRV's mission—The New Possible—to redefine the accessibility and quality of advanced tertiary care at the neighbourhood level.

"Our mission is rooted in the belief that high-quality care should not be a privilege of geography," said Sameer Pawar, CEO of SRV Hospitals. "We've created hospital ecosystems that bring empathy, expertise, and innovation to people's neighbourhoods. This investment allows us to strengthen our mission responsibly—with our people, our standards, and our commitment to trust at the centre of it all."

Founded in 2015, SRV Hospitals has evolved into a high-performance network of tertiary care, multi-specialty hospitals. Currently operating five advanced hospitals across Mumbai, Nashik, and Bengaluru, the group collectively manages over 500 beds. SRV has built a strong reputation among patients and clinicians alike, grounded in a model that emphasises consultant-led care, stringent critical care protocols, superior clinical outcomes, and exceptional patient experiences.

SRV's offerings span a wide range of specialties, including critical care, surgery, cardiology, orthopaedics, oncology, and more. It has become a benchmark for neighbourhood-based high-acuity healthcare, particularly known for its clinician-first approach and emphasis on trust and empathy.

"We built SRV Hospitals with a vision of setting new standards in the critical and surgical care space, and those standards have now become our greatest strength," said Dr Abhay Vispute, Director of SRV Hospitals. "This investment from InvAscent is a strategic alignment of purpose. Over the years, SRV has grown with intent, delivered excellence with consistency, and built trust—one patient, one family, and one neighbourhood at a time."

InvAscent, which has previously backed top healthcare brands like HCG Hospitals and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, brings both capital and deep sector expertise. "We are proud to partner with SRV Hospitals," said Dr Jeevak Gupta, Director – Investments at InvAscent. "SRV's differentiated care model and strong leadership team make them a standout in India's evolving healthcare landscape."