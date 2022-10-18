Fashion Trade Platform Reevoy Raises Debt Funding Of INR 48 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a bid to connect retailers and manufacturers globally, Reevoy, a global fashion trade platform, has raised INR 48 crore in debt funding for its invoice financing arm from Kilde. The company plans to use the funds to expand its operations by 4 times and enhance its operations and financial offerings for brands it is currently working with.

Company handout

"We have been extremely bullish on building the India story, and our investment in Reevoy is a testament to our continued commitment. Since its inception, Reevoy has been creating strides in the ecosystem through its offerings, such as low-cost capital to manufacturers to help minimise risks owing to control over the process. This has helped them attract key players across the ecosystem, and we are dedicated to their vision of streamlining the global fashion and home decor ecosystem," said Radek Jezbera from Kilde.

Reevoy works with more than 10 retailers globally and over 80 factories across India and Bangladesh. Since its inception, the company has shipped one million pieces and is looking to send another two million in the remainder of the year, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by Ankur Khetan, Ishan Dadhich and Mohit Agarwal, Reevoy is a one-stop destination for importers to find suitable exporters, streamline the production process, from design to final quality checks and purchase the goods on credit.