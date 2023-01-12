Femtech Startup Salad Raises $270,000 In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Femtech startup Salad has raised $270,000 in its pre-Seed funding round led by Antler India, via the VC firm's Antler India Residency initiative. Salad is determined to change the landscape of how women take charge of their bodies and are currently building out their early team of engineers, machine learning experts, and domain experts in sports science and nutrition.

Company handout Founders of Salad

"We are currently at the cusp of a revolutionary shake-up of the healthcare industry, wherein women are finally taking charge of the different factors contributing to their overall health and wellness. At Salad, we want to leverage technology to empower women to plug the information gap about their hormones and take the necessary steps to proactively manage their own health and lifestyle," said Aruna Chawla, CEO at Salad.

Salad's product was conceptualised in late 2022 by repeat entrepreneur Aruna Chawla and one of Uber India's earliest team members Karishma Rathaur. Salad is also one of the 30 FemTech companies from across the world to win Guidea's Femovate grant. Guidea is now working with Salad to bring the UI UX of their upcoming mobile app to international best practices in behavior sciences and digital therapeutics. To set the tone for the year and in preparation of their app launch later this quarter, the company has recently secured over 30 partnerships with national brands across the spectrum of women's health for their recently launched #HappyHormonesToYou Gift Guide, according to an official statement by the company.

"The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is a trend that cannot be ignored and demands new-age interventions that use technology. Additionally, women continue to be an underserved segment when it comes to most healthcare solutions, particularly ones hormonal health related. Aruna and Karishma are a fitting team to build for this problem - bringing a nuanced understanding of healthcare solutions, coupled with skills to build products for scale. We are thrilled to back Salad and believe that their approach of science-backed and bio-individual solutions will help women take better charge of their health," said Rajiv Srivatsa, partner at Antler India

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Antler is on a mission to fundamentally improve the world by enabling and investing in the world's most exceptional people, by supporting the teams with deep business model validation and providing a global platform for scaling.