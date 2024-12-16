You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fibroheal Woundcare Secures INR 6.3 Cr in Pre-Series A Funding

Fibroheal Woundcare, a silk proteins-based medical devices startup, has raised INR 6.3 crore in a pre-Series A funding round. The investment comes from existing promoters and a new group of investors, including prominent surgeons, medical professionals, and bankers.

Additionally, the company has secured a commitment of INR 10 crore from existing and new investors.

Founded in 2017 by Vivek Mishra and Bharat Tandon, Fibroheal plans to use the funds to scale its go-to-market strategy, expand its workforce, and invest in its medical device product pipeline.

The startup's product portfolio includes foams, mesh, and powders designed to treat various wounds, including chronic, traumatic, post-operative, and non-healing wounds.

"Fibroheal is well-positioned to become a major player in the fast-growing wound care segment with its innovative silk-based technology, strong leadership, and skilled team," said investor KK Narayanan. Narayanan previously co-founded Metahelix Life Sciences, acquired by Rallis India, and Kottaram Agrofoods, acquired by Tata Consumer Products.

Fibroheal's products are used in over 500 hospitals across 19 states and are available on e-commerce platforms.

BizDateUp Leads INR 5 Cr Investment in VOICE for EV Expansion

Electric vehicle (EV) startup VOICE has raised INR 5 crore in a seed funding round led by BizDateUp.

The funds will be utilised to deploy 2,500 EVs and expand VOICE's operations across tier-II cities, advancing its mission to provide sustainable last-mile delivery solutions.

Founded by Arun Kumar, VOICE aggregates EVs and offers a comprehensive suite of logistics services. Leveraging over 12 years of industry expertise, the company has emerged as a key player in sustainable logistics. Over the past year, VOICE's revenue has grown sixfold, orders fulfilled have surged from 5 lakh to 20.94 lakh, and its rider workforce has tripled.

Highlighting the EV sector's potential, BizDateUp Founder Jeet Chandan stated, "Logistics contributes 25% of global carbon emissions. VOICE exemplifies how sustainability and innovation can transform industries. At BizDateUp, we're proud to support VOICE in building a smarter, greener world."

Arun Kumar, Founder and CEO of VOICE, said, "This funding will accelerate our efforts to revolutionise last-mile logistics with sustainable mobility solutions. By expanding into tier-II cities, we aim to propel India toward a cleaner, more sustainable future."

VOICE's focus on durable EVs and a strong service network positions it to meet growing demand while maintaining high service standards.

Mars Veterinary Health Makes Minority Investment in Crown Vet to Advance Pet Healthcare

Crown Veterinary Services (Crown Vet) has announced a minority investment from Mars Veterinary Health, marking the entry of the veterinary leader into the Indian market.

Mars Veterinary Health, with nearly 90 years of experience in pet care, will help enhance Crown Vet's established presence across five cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. The investment aims to elevate pet healthcare standards in India by expanding Crown Vet's clinic network and providing advanced training and resources for its 240 employees, including 60 veterinarians.

Pratapsinh Gaekwad, founder of Crown Vet, shared, "This collaboration validates our mission to bring global standards of care to India and will help us train and upskill veterinary professionals." The partnership aligns with Mars Veterinary Health's global purpose of delivering high-quality pet care, as expressed by Brian Garish, president of Mars Veterinary Health International, who stated, "We look forward to helping pets live happier, healthier lives through advanced care and improved training."

As pet ownership rises in India, the need for advanced veterinary services grows. This collaboration reflects the increasing demand for high-quality pet healthcare and lays the groundwork for long-term innovation in India's veterinary sector.