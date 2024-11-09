Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Finance Ministry's New Policies to Boost MSME Funding Access by Up to INR 100 Crore The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently reported a 13.3 per cent year-on-year increase in lending to micro and small enterprises, with medium-sized enterprises witnessing a 17.2 per cent growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's Ministry of Finance is considering measures to enhance access to funding for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative aims to provide the sector with critical working capital and strengthen job creation, aligning with the government's priority to support the MSME landscape, which forms the backbone of India's economy.

"The government aims to improve fund access for MSMEs, with banks being urged to back this initiative," a senior official shared with Business Today TV. This upcoming policy is expected to operate differently from the credit guarantee scheme unveiled in the Union Budget, which specifically targets MSMEs in the manufacturing sector by allowing them to secure equipment and machinery loans without collateral or third-party guarantees. This credit guarantee program, covering loans of up to INR 100 crore, is in the final stages of inter-ministerial review and is anticipated to launch shortly.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently reported a 13.3 per cent year-on-year increase in lending to micro and small enterprises, with medium-sized enterprises witnessing a 17.2 per cent growth. However, the data from FY23-24 highlighted a deceleration, with growth rates for micro-small and medium enterprises at 10.2 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively—significantly lower than the impressive 28.3 per cent and 36.8 per cent growth seen in 2022-23.

To address the financing challenges faced by MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a support mechanism in the recent Budget, designed to help MSMEs in the 'special mention account' (SMA) phase. This measure aims to ensure continuous access to credit, preventing these enterprises from falling into non-performing asset (NPA) status.

Furthering this commitment, Finance Minister Sitharaman will meet MSME representatives in Bengaluru on November 9, where she will inaugurate several new branches of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

This potential financial boost, alongside policy support, represents a crucial step in equipping India's MSMEs with the resources needed for resilience and growth in the evolving economic landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James