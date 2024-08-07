You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fintech Platform FINQY Raises USD 2 Mn Funding

Fintech startup FINQY has secured USD 2 million in funding from Angel Bay India Accelerator, Family Offices, and private investors.

The proceeds will be used to advance financial services distribution in India through its technology and strategic growth initiatives.

Manish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of FINQY, said, "In today's information-rich environment, customers seek clarity amidst overwhelming and often inaccurate data. Our mission is to demystify financial services, making them accessible to everyone."



"I am excited that our efforts are making a positive impact, facilitated by technology that simplifies decision-making despite the myriad options available. Our vision is to revolutionize financial services distribution through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. Looking ahead, we are committed to introducing additional tools that empower a wide spectrum of financial distributors and customers, aiming to simplify financial decisions and enhance accessibility," added Aggarwal.

Founded in 2019 by Manish Aggarwal, FINQY enables its partners to offer a diverse range of financial products to their customers, including credit cards, life and general insurance, secured and unsecured loans, e.g., personal loans, home loans, auto loans, etc.

The Mumbai-based platform claims to represent over 100 banks and NBFCs, financial institutions, and insurance companies. It operates out of 30 offices across 24 cities and 2 countries, with a team of over 300 people.

According to the company, it achieved a revenue milestone of USD 9.8 million in FY24.

Karma Primary Healthcare Raises USD 1.3 Mn Funding

Digital healthcare startup Karma Primary Healthcare has secured INR 11 crore (around USD 1.3 million) in a Series A round led by UBS Optimus Foundation, along with participation from 1Crowd and other investors.

The capital will be deployed to enhance its technological capabilities, extend value-added services, and expand the team as it builds out a patient-centric care model for rural patients in India.

Dhun Davar, Head of Social Finance, UBS Optimus Foundation, and Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy, India and Middle East, UBS, said, "UBS Optimus Foundation aims to scale quality primary healthcare for vulnerable communities around the world and make it more accessible. Our partner Karma Primary Healthcare has assisted hundreds of thousands of patients in rural India since our partnership began, and our continued funding will help them expand their network of medical facilities and further strengthen their digital platform."

Launched in 2014 by Jagdeep Singh Gambhir, Gagandeep Singh Gambhir, and Manjeet Singh Gambhir, Karma Healthcare develops an online platform for primary health services remotely. It offers tech-enabled remote patient monitoring services for rural villages and rural health clinics in villages.

The platform also offers remote consultations with a doctor for multiple diseases.

Impacting more than 350,000 lives, Karma aims to reach 100 locations serving over 150,000 patients annually by 2027.

Bio-tech Startup Cellivate Technologies Bags USD 1 Mn Funding

Bio-tech startup Cellivate Technologies has raised USD 1 million in a seed round led by Antler, with participation from Venture Catalysts, Hatcher+, and We Founder Circle.

The raised funding will enable Cellivate Technologies to accelerate its R&D efforts, scale up production of its innovative products, and expand its market reach.

Viknish Krishnan-Kutty, founder and CEO of Cellivate Technologies, stated, "At Cellivate Technologies, we are on a mission to revolutionize how cellular research and biomanufacturing are conducted. Our advanced microcarriers and cell-based serum alternatives have the potential to dramatically reduce costs, increase efficiency, and address ethical concerns in cell culture processes. This funding will accelerate our journey towards creating a more sustainable and effective biotechnology ecosystem."

Launched by Viknish Krishnan Kutty, Cellivate is developing innovative solutions to address critical challenges in cell culture and biomanufacturing.

The company's flagship products include advanced microcarriers for scaling up cell growth and a novel cell-based serum designed to replace fetal bovine serum.

According to the company, advancements in cell culture and biomanufacturing-related technologies will dramatically reduce society's dependence on animal slaughter since several products/ingredients conventionally derived from animals can be procured from cells.