B2B SaaS fintech company Perfios has raised $229 million in a Series D funding from Kedaara Capital in a mix of primary fundraising and a secondary sale. The fund raised will be utilized for technology improvement to leverage the decision analytics SaaS products.

"This investment will help us strengthen the digital transformation journey of our partners, thereby powering financial inclusion and providing access to financial services to billions across the globe," said Sabyasaachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios, in a statement.

In an official statement, the company claimed that it extracts, aggregates and analyses data to help over 1000 financial institutions in 18 countries in lending, decisioning and underwriting processes.

"Led by one of the strongest teams in the space, Perfios has created truly the best-in-class fintech SaaS business that plays on the strong secular growth and increasing digitization levels in the financial services sector in India and globally," said Nishant Sharma, founder and managing partner, Kedaara Capital, in the statement.