Flash Raises $5.8 Million In Seed Funding Round

Online shopping platform, Flash, has raised $5.8 million in a Seed funding round led by global funds like Global Founders Capital (GFC), White Venture Capital (a fund by Jitendra Gupta and Amrish Rau), Zinal Growth, Soma Capital, Emphasis Ventures, Peer Capital, and a host of India's top angel investors including Binny Bansal (ex-co-founder, Flipkart), Kunal Shah (founder, CRED), Arpan Sheth (senior partner, Bain &co), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), Nikhil Srivastava (PAG Venture), Lalit Keshre (CEO, Groww), Rishi Vasudev (co-founder, GOAT Brand Labs) and others.

Company handout

"With Flash, we aim to craft a digital shopping identity for power shoppers which will enable delightful shopping experiences. The unique digital shopping identity will allow online shoppers to access personalized experiences, rewards, and clutter-free communications. We are aiming to on-board two million users in our first year. With an elite guild of VC Funds and angel investors on board, who have put their trust in us and supported us with their experience, we hope that Flash can undoubtedly change the way we shop," said Ranjith Boyanapalli, founder and CEO, Flash.

Launching in India initially, Flash aims to cater to the top 25 million power shoppers, who contribute to nearly 70 per cent of the online shopping revenue and are estimated to further grow to 65 million by 2030. Flash will be introducing a first-of-its-kind shopping identity - enabling an end-to-end ecosystem that empowers consumers to be in control of their shopping, and communication and unlock personalized experiences, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are excited to back a founder like Ranjith who has extensive experience building great consumer products. We are impressed with the Flash team and product, and are confident that they will make a significant impact over the coming years," said Roel Janssen, partner, Global Founders Capital.

Flash has been founded by Flipkart's former senior vice-president, Ranjith Boyanapalli, and is built on the cornerstone of enhanced shopping experience.