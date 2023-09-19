As per the company, the fund raised will be used to further establish Flash.co as the premier lifestyle app for power shoppers

Flash.co, founded by Ranjith Boyanapalli, has raised $6.7 million in a pre-Series A investment round led by Blume Ventures and co-led by existing investor PeerCapital, with participation from other existing backers including White Venture Capital and Emphasis Ventures. According to the company, this latest injection of capital propels Flash.co's total funding to $12.5 million, empowering them to further establish Flash.co as the premier lifestyle app for power shoppers that includes offering the world's first email crafted exclusively for shopping.

"From processing our very first email to crossing the 8 million marks in five months is a testament to the trust and support of our users. We are thrilled to welcome Blume ventures to Flash. Flash is a category defining global consumer tech product and would benefit from the expertise of Blume. PeerCapital co leading the round is a massive validation of the product, team and the vision. We are just getting started and I am very excited to have such high-quality investors in the company and we look forward to our next phase of growth," said Ranjith Boyanapalli, CEO and founder, Flash.co.

Furthermore, Flash.co is poised to accelerate its footprint in India, channeling fresh funds towards strategic hires and infrastructure enhancements. As per an official statement, the company is also embarking on an ambitious international expansion, with plans to establish a global presence by 2024.

"The idea of simplifying an individual's digital commerce lifecycle by unifying it into a single comprehensive mailbox, thereby deriving substantial benefits for the customer, is a compelling value proposition whose time has come. We partnered with Ranjith, inspired by his bold ambition to develop a world- class product in India that will resonate globally," said Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner, Blume Ventures.