Flow Sports Life Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding The funds will be utilized for team expansion, operations and marketing, technology development, and infrastructure improvements

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Flow Sports Life badminton and football academy has raised an undisclosed amount in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized for team expansion, operations and marketing, technology development, and infrastructure improvements.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality sports coaching, regardless of their background or location. That's why we're using Technology and SOPs to create a system that is scalable and sustainable. We want to make it possible for every child in Bharat to have the opportunity to play sports, play well and experience the joy of sports. We want to create a positive and supportive environment where all athletes feel valued and respected. Flow is committed to helping all athletes reach their full potential. If you are looking for a sports coaching academy that is focused on individual attention, positive reinforcement, fun and learning, and achievement for all, this is the right place for you," said Amit Mongia, CEO, Flow Sports Life.

Flow Sports Life, co-founded by Amit Mongia and Sumit Garg, offers a sports coaching program platform for Badminton and Football for Athletes at all levels, including International/National Level Athletes for Badminton. It is currently operating with 3 centers across Delhi-NCR and has raised funds for expansion and athlete-focused technology development.

"Sports has always been an integral part of India. Our country has produced some of the finest badminton players in recent years like PV Sindhu, Sania Nehwal, Srikanth K idambi etc. and holds a great potential to have a larger number of Olympians across genres considering India has a large youth population. To accomplish this goal, Flow Sports Life is actively extending their support to the athletes with the best tech enabled coaching facility. This academy is on a mission to inculcate sports amongst children and produce at least 4 Olympians in the coming years. IPV aims to extend their strategic guidance and help Flow in its aim to make sports accessible to as many kids as possible," said Madhukar Bhardwaj, senior vice-president, Inflection Point Ventures.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

