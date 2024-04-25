📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer-backed OTP Ventures Aims to Close its First Fund at INR 400 Cr The early-stage fund will invest in consumer brands, consumer tech, and the fintech sector.

Suhail Sameer, Founder & Managing Partner at OTP Ventures (Former BharatPe CEO)/LinkedIn

Former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer-backed OTP Ventures aims to close its debut fund at INR 400 crore by June.

The early-stage fund (pre-seed, seed, series A), co-founded by Saurabh Vashishtha, co-founder of SimSim, a video commerce app backed by Google that is now closed, and Kunal Suri, former managing director (MD) of FoodPanda, will invest in consumer brands, consumer tech, and the fintech sector.

Soon after Sameer resigned as CEO of BharatPe, the Delhi-based OTP Venture Fund was established in April 2023.

According to OTP Ventures' LinkedIn page, the trio have been investing together since 2016. Initially, they used their private funds through a pooled vehicle, and they have collectively made over 65 investments in India.

The firms Mamaearth, Rupeek, Traya Health, FableStreet, The Whole Truth, OTO Capital, Nat Habit, Bare Anatomy, G.O.A.T Brand Labs, dezerv., Junio, Liquide, abCoffee, Hoop, and Rocketpay are a few of the startups in which the founders have personally invested.

"Being ex-founders ourselves, we believe we can help founders in their early years of building. We are available to founders when they need a sounding board to discuss critical matters affecting their business," OTP Ventures noted on LinkedIn.
