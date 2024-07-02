Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Former Cricketer AB De Villiers Joins Supply6 as Brand Ambassador and Investor The Bengaluru-based startup offers comprehensive health supplements designed to promote healthier lifestyles.

[L-R] Vaibhav Bhandari, AB De Villiers, & Rahul Jacob

Health food brand Supply6 has welcomed former South African international cricketer AB De Villiers as a brand ambassador and investor.

According to the official release, this strategic partnership merges his athletic excellence with Supply6's dedication to essential nutrients, aiming to inspire healthier living.

"I am excited to join forces with Supply6. As an athlete, I recognise the critical role nutrition plays in health and performance. Their commitment to comprehensive and convenient nutrition solutions aligns with my dedication to peak performance and well-being," said AB De Villiers.

Founded in January 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, Supply6 offers comprehensive health supplements designed to promote healthier lifestyles.

Its flagship product, Foundational Nutrition Supplement (Supply6 360), addresses common deficiencies in Vitamin D, B12, and gut health. It also claims to offer targeted solutions for specific health concerns, like skin wellness and energy enhancement.

Vaibhav Bhandari, Co-founder and CEO of Supply6, said, "In a crowded nutrition market, we noticed many customers deficient in Vitamin D, B12, and battling multiple gut health issues. This insight led us to create Supply6 360, combining essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and probiotics in one supplement."

As per the startup, Supply6 emphasises six fundamental pillars of nutrition: protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. These pillars guide the creation of supplements that support overall health and well-being, rooted in scientific research and a deep understanding of nutritional principles.

Rahul Jacob, Co-founder of Supply6, emphasised, "Understanding that everyone's nutritional needs are unique, Supply6 provides a thoughtfully curated range of products, balancing variety and specificity. Our supplements are designed to cater to various needs, from comprehensive formulas that address nutrient gaps to targeted solutions for specific goals such as healthy food, energy boosters, and specific deficiencies."
