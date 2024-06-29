Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple's iPhone is planning to bring manufacturing of artificial intelligence (AI) servers to India, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The company otherwise known as Hon Hai Technology Group will consolidate its presence further in India, which is already known for bringing iPhone assembly to the country. The report says that Foxconn will most likely set up the AI operation within its existing facilities in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Reports say that the move comes after Foxconn's plans to steadily reduce its reliance on China for production operations. The move also fits well with India's efforts to become a global for manufacturing and advanced innovations.

Foxconn already has a diversified portfolio, with business ventures beyond smartphones. Company Chairman Yound Liu also claimed that the AI server business could soon become the next avenue in its business line that could bring a trillion in revenue, and expects its global market share for AI servers to grow up to 40% this year.

In efforts to further solidify its partnerships with different players across the global technology spectrum, the tech giant also recently announced its plans to build an advanced computing center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, with the NVIDIA Blackwell platform at its core, as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Yound Liu reaffirmed strong partnership at COMPUTEX 2024.

Huang said, " Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and Isaac robotics platforms, Foxconn is harnessing cutting-edge AI and digital twin technologies to construct their advanced computing center in Kaohsiung."

Foxconn also recently forayed into the EV charger market with the acquisition of Germany's SWH Group in 2023 and the launch of the Voltaira brand for its mobility solutions portfolio.