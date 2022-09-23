Freshsharp Raises $125000 In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Freshsharp, a Bihar-based startup that sells fresh meat, seafood and other fresh animal protein online, has raised seed fund of $125000 through equity from lead investor Ok Acquired (lending partners by a corporate lending financial services company), and angel investor Syed Akbar Raza Ahmed and Hussain Ahmad. With this new round of seed funding the current valuation of Freshsharp now claimed to stands at $1 million. The brand aims to utilise the fresh fund for financial and technological assistance to elevate their businesses and enhance growth.

Company handout

"Freshsharp constantly strives to enable the best of its services through Supply chain, technology, and services for the betterment of farmer communities, and traditional businesses. We will use the funds raised to strengthen our ecosystem to meet the necessities of small and traditional vendors, dealers or distributors, farmer communities, processors and retailers. This will further boost disbursements, given the various opportunities that we have at present. We are very humble and thankful to our investors for their trust and are grateful to them for their unstinting backing during our growth phase," said Majaz Hassan, CEO and founder, Freshsharp.

Founded by Majaz Hasaan in 2020, Freshsharp has built a supply chain network across several Indian cities to be able to procure meat and seafood, keep them fresh and deliver them within hours of the order.

"We are delighted to support Freshsharp in its growth journey of empowering small businesses in the meat value chain. Freshsharp plays a significant role in providing new market avenues as well as payment assurance to the suppliers in the meat ecosystem. Their platform provides strength to the local ecosystem players helping them to grow the business without affecting their margins thus creating a positive impact. We look forward to continuing our participation along their journey," said Sujit Jha, managing director and CEO, Ok Acquired.