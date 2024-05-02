📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Freshworks Appoints Dennis Woodside as CEO, Girish Mathrubootham to be Executive Chairman Before joining Freshworks, Dennis Woodside had a variety of roles, including Chief Operating Officer at Dropbox and CEO at Motorola Mobility. He also served on the ServiceNow Board for more than four years.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Girish Mathrubootham, Executive Chairman, Freshworks

The Chennai and California-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks has said that its founder, Girish Mathrubootham, has stepped down as the company's chief executive. His new position at Freshworks will be executive chairman, and he will now devote more of his attention to innovation, long-term product vision, and AI strategy.

Meanwhile, Dennis Woodside, who is currently the President, has been named as the new CEO.

In a speech to the staff, Mathrubootham stated, "As I write to you today, I'm filled with many emotions. The past 14 years have been an incredible journey, one that has seen Freshworks grow from a fledgling startup in Chennai into the global SaaS company that we are today. I'm incredibly proud that we are the first Indian SaaS company listed on Nasdaq…"

"Today, I am announcing a new chapter in our company's story and my career. I have decided to step down as CEO of Freshworks and transition into the role of Executive Chairman. This decision was not made lightly and comes with a deep belief in our collective vision and the future of our company. I am thrilled to announce that Dennis Woodside, our President, will be our new CEO," he added.

Dennis Woodside held a number of positions before joining Freshworks, including CEO of Motorola Mobility and Chief Operating Officer at Dropbox. Additionally, he spent more than four years serving on the ServiceNow Board.

"We have worked together for more than 18 months now, and watching Dennis gain a deep understanding of the Freshworks business, his love and admiration of our work and people in India, his ability to attract top talent and build world-class teams, and the operational excellence that he brings to Freshworks make me confident that he is the right leader to take on the CEO role," Mathrubootham wrote in a company blog post.

Established in 2010, Freshworks is an expert in providing e-commerce marketing solutions, IT service management (ITSM), and customer relationship management (CRM). The company's clientele surpassed 60,000 businesses as of October 2023.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Everyone Is in Complete Shock': A 500-Person Tesla Team Found Out 'in the Middle of the Night' Their Charger Division Was Laid Off

Other car companies that use the technology, such as General Motors and Ford, also weren't expecting the news, according to reports.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
News and Trends

AI is Here to Cut Costs, Not to Replace Manpower: Ankush Sabharwal

In December 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT went public and to date stands as a pinnacle of the AI revolution. But Sabharwal brought in India's answer to the existing Generative AI/Large Language- BharatGPT

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

James Clear's Atoms App Promises to Help Break Bad Habits and Create Better Ones — Here's How It Works

The app turns Clear's best-selling book, "Atomic Habits," into something actionable.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

How Cleaner Technology is Catching the Eyes of Indian VCs

Whether it be green hydrogen, EVs, solar energy, batteries, or renewable energy, India is becoming a major market for climate-change projects. Sovereign funds and long-term investors are eager to contribute significant sums to initiatives addressing climate concerns.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Election Essentials: 4 Websites to Identify Deepfakes and Fake News During India's 2024 Elections

With deepfakes expected to be a major part of the election season worldwide, voters should do their due diligence prior to believing or sharing news

By Paromita Gupta