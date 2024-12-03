Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Freshworks Appoints SaaS Veteran Srinivasan Raghavan as Chief Product Officer Raghavan will report directly to CEO and President Dennis Woodside as part of the executive leadership team.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Srinivasan Raghavan, CPO, Freshworks|LinkedIn

Global SaaS leader Freshworks has announced the appointment of Srinivasan Raghavan as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective immediately.

Raghavan will spearhead the company's product strategy, emphasising AI-driven solutions that enhance customer and employee experiences. He will report directly to CEO and President Dennis Woodside as part of the executive leadership team.

"Srini is a key addition to our team to lead innovation that delivers scalable growth across our three priorities: employee experience, artificial intelligence, and customer experience. His enterprise growth expertise and bold AI vision make him uniquely suited to lead our CX and EX product strategy," said Woodside.

Raghavan's career spans over two decades in enterprise SaaS, with leadership roles at RingCentral and Five9. At RingCentral, he expanded cloud-based offerings for contact centers and sales intelligence. At Five9, he oversaw AI-powered innovations like workflow automation platforms and virtual agents. Earlier, at Cisco, he held strategic roles in application software and collaboration units.

Armed with degrees in Computer Science and Engineering, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Raghavan brings a global leadership perspective from his tenure across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Joining Freshworks during a transformative AI era, Raghavan aims to integrate AI and workflow automation across the company's platforms. "This is an incredible opportunity to drive growth and operational efficiency for businesses worldwide," he remarked.

Freshworks serves over 68,000 companies globally, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, and Sony. The company recently reported a 22% revenue growth in Q3 2024, reaching USD 186.6 million, while reducing losses by 3.55% to USD 29.9 million year-over-year.
