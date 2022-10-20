Gautam Adani Tops 2022 Forbes List India's 100 Richest

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to the 2022 Forbes list of India's 100 Richest, Gautam Adani topped the chart with a net worth of $150 billion. Adani overtook the long-time leader of the rich list, Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is reportedly $88 billion. Radhakrishna Damani, Cyrus Poonawalla, Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal, Dilip Shangavi, the Hinduja brothers, Kumar Mangalam Birla and the Bajaj family fills the top 10.

As per reports, Adani and Ambani together account for 30 per cent of the total wealth of India's 100 richest, and the top 10 put together had a net worth of $800 billion.

India's economy surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fifth-largest in the world. According to reports, the emergence of infrastructure mogul Gautam Adani, who altered the hierarchy at the top for the first time since 2008, was largely responsible for the increase i the 100 richest people's aggregate net worth.

"After nearly tripling his wealth in 2021, Adani doubled his net worth in 2022. In fact, so spectacular was the rise in Adani's fortunes, that he offset the decline in the wealth of the other people on the list who were impacted by a weaker rupee," said Forbes, in a statement.

"The list was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and regulatory agencies. Public fortunes were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of September 23. Private companies were valued based on similar companies that are publicly traded," added Forbes.