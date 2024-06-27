Get All Access for $5/mo

Gen AI Has Potential For Good, When Implemented With Guardrails: Nandan Nilekani

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

"As the initial AI doomerism has quieted down, we look at the larger business environment, we are now into the second year of the generative AI revolution. People have accepted that, like any other general-purpose technology be it electricity, nuclear energy, the internet or even a discovery like fire, gen AI has enormous potential for good when advanced within the guardrails of responsibility," said Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Infosys created 23 AI industry blueprints to solve industry specific challenges. To drive exponential growth in AI and accelerate Infosys' Chip-to-Cloud strategy, the company acquired InSemi, a semiconductor design services provider, for $34 million, earlier this year. The Bengaluru-based IT services firm is currently working on over 225 generative AI programs for its clients. Infosys' acquisition of Danske IT and Support Services in India has, among several other programs, served to further strengthen its overall digital talent pool.

Infosys has invested significantly in hiring talent with proven generative AI skills as well as rapidly upskilling existing engineering talent. "We have invested significantly in hiring talent with proven generative AI skills as well as rapidly upskilling our existing engineering talent," he said.

Regarding the implications of AI applications, Nilekani expressed optimism about the positive outcomes for consumers and enterprises. He noted that it is widely expected that the manifestations of consumer AI will make life easier and more productive for millions of people. He highlighted the complexities of implementing enterprise AI solutions and reassured the shareholders about the potential benefits, emphasizing the need for comprehensive data management and quality output. The rise of powerful open-source AI models has also accelerated the deployment of AI to solve tough business and societal challenges. As more use cases evolve, implementation will be easier.

He was addressing shareholders at Infosys' 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).
