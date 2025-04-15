Ananya Birla Expands into Beauty with New Colour Cosmetics Brand LOVETC With LOVETC, Birla Cosmetics is set to capture a 5-8% share of the country's fast-growing beauty market.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla, entrepreneur and changemaker, has announced her latest venture—LOVETC, a premium colour cosmetics brand under Birla Cosmetics Pvt Ltd (BCPL), marking a bold expansion into India's flourishing beauty segment.

LOVETC is crafted as a high-performance, homegrown brand aiming to fill the gap for luxury-quality cosmetics at accessible prices. This strategic move follows the successful launch of Contraband, BCPL's debut brand, earlier this year. With LOVETC, Birla Cosmetics is set to capture a 5-8% share of the country's fast-growing beauty market.

"The launch of LOVETC reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does," said Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson, BCPL. "Better quality at a better cost—LOVETC offers a fresh new take on beauty, by offering world-class, high-performance colour cosmetics where luxury comes as a promise of a better future."

Positioned as a "created in India, for the world" brand, LOVETC's debut collection features advanced lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and volumizing mascaras, all formulated to delight consumers with top-tier performance and comfort.

The brand's official face, Janhvi Kapoor, adds a layer of glamour and aspirational appeal. Known for her elegance and youthful energy, Kapoor will help drive deeper engagement with beauty enthusiasts across India.

LOVETC will initially be available through its own direct-to-consumer platform and Nykaa's online store, with a phased retail rollout planned across 200 stores in 20 major Indian cities.

This expansion reflects Ananya Birla's sharp business acumen and long-term vision. From founding Svatantra Microfin, India's second-largest NBFC-MFI, to launching Ikai Asai, a luxury lifestyle brand, and Sophius, an AI platform, Birla continues to build powerful ventures across sectors.

Beyond business, she is a passionate advocate for mental health through the Ananya Birla Foundation, supporting over 30,000 individuals since 2020. As a Director on the boards of Hindalco, Grasim, and ABFRL, she continues to influence India's corporate landscape with innovation and purpose.

With LOVETC, Ananya Birla is not just entering the beauty space—she's redefining it.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

AMD To Strengthen Its Data Centre Business In India

Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers, says Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India

By Shrabona Ghosh
Growing a Business

This Entrepreneur Used AI to Transform Their Business and Create Multiple Revenue Streams — Here's Exactly How They Did It

There are five new ways entrepreneurs can make money with AI — and it takes less time than you think.

By Jeff J Hunter
News and Trends

Gen AI and Related Skills See Highest Growth at 32% in Indian GCCs: Report

By 2030, India's GCC market is projected to grow to USD 99-105 billion, with a workforce exceeding 2.4 million professionals.

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Tide in India Sees 282% Surge in Women Entrepreneurs Adopting Digital Business Tools

Notably, 96% of these women hail from Tier II, III, and IV cities—collectively referred to as 'Bharat'—signifying the growing entrepreneurial spirit beyond metro cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'This Has to Stop': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Outlines How to Run a Successful Meeting

In his annual letter to shareholders Monday, the JPMorgan CEO wrote that meetings have the potential to slow a business down.

By Sherin Shibu