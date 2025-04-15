With LOVETC, Birla Cosmetics is set to capture a 5-8% share of the country's fast-growing beauty market.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ananya Birla, entrepreneur and changemaker, has announced her latest venture—LOVETC, a premium colour cosmetics brand under Birla Cosmetics Pvt Ltd (BCPL), marking a bold expansion into India's flourishing beauty segment.

LOVETC is crafted as a high-performance, homegrown brand aiming to fill the gap for luxury-quality cosmetics at accessible prices. This strategic move follows the successful launch of Contraband, BCPL's debut brand, earlier this year. With LOVETC, Birla Cosmetics is set to capture a 5-8% share of the country's fast-growing beauty market.

"The launch of LOVETC reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does," said Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson, BCPL. "Better quality at a better cost—LOVETC offers a fresh new take on beauty, by offering world-class, high-performance colour cosmetics where luxury comes as a promise of a better future."

Positioned as a "created in India, for the world" brand, LOVETC's debut collection features advanced lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and volumizing mascaras, all formulated to delight consumers with top-tier performance and comfort.

The brand's official face, Janhvi Kapoor, adds a layer of glamour and aspirational appeal. Known for her elegance and youthful energy, Kapoor will help drive deeper engagement with beauty enthusiasts across India.

LOVETC will initially be available through its own direct-to-consumer platform and Nykaa's online store, with a phased retail rollout planned across 200 stores in 20 major Indian cities.

This expansion reflects Ananya Birla's sharp business acumen and long-term vision. From founding Svatantra Microfin, India's second-largest NBFC-MFI, to launching Ikai Asai, a luxury lifestyle brand, and Sophius, an AI platform, Birla continues to build powerful ventures across sectors.

Beyond business, she is a passionate advocate for mental health through the Ananya Birla Foundation, supporting over 30,000 individuals since 2020. As a Director on the boards of Hindalco, Grasim, and ABFRL, she continues to influence India's corporate landscape with innovation and purpose.

With LOVETC, Ananya Birla is not just entering the beauty space—she's redefining it.