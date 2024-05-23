By 2026, GenAI will be saving a big number of 4,387,000 hours per week on the time spent on promoting products, services, or programs

Would you rather do data collection or be involved in decision-making in your organization? In the 21st century, officegoers are more likely to prefer stimulating and creative tasks as compared to mundane ones. And artificial intelligence is one such tool that is enabling this shift.

With generative AI, people feel more in control of their jobs and achieve a better work-life balance, reports Pearson.

According to its latest report 'Reclaim the Clock: How Generative AI Can Power People at Work', generative AI is boosting workplace productivity by helping Indian workers save 51 million hours/week on routine-repetitive tasks, often leading to burnouts.

"In nearly every workplace, people spend their day on common, time-consuming tasks that eat away at productivity or their work-life balance. If those tasks could be augmented with generative AI, employers and their workers could reallocate time to the things that need a more human touch and mean more to their customers. Employers should consider how to incorporate this new technology into their teams and redesign roles to free people up to focus on more valuable, human tasks. They should also consider the need for training and support for employees, so they can use it effectively and responsibly," shares Oliver Latham, VP of Strategy and Growth, Pearson Workforce Skills.

Companies and employees are more keen on dedicating time to high-value work such as strategic thinking, collaboration, caring for others, decision-making, innovation, problem-solving, empathy, and leadership, as compared to tasks related to maintaining records, data collection, or researching and compiling information for others.

The maximum number of hours was noted to be saved in the promotion of products, services, or programs. By 2026, GenAI will be saving a big number of 4,387,000 hours per week on the time spent on such tasks.

To achieve such figures at work, employers should use GenAI to enhance employee productivity; train employees to leverage the technology; hire employees for their learning ability rather than their skills; encourage a culture of experimentation and learning; and provide guidelines and policies pertaining GenAI.

The eagerness of Indians to adopt AI and GenAI is evident. Notably, 92 per cent of knowledge workers in India use AI at work as compared to the global figure of 75 per cent.