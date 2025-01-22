GenerativeAI Boosting Profitability and Revenue for CEOs Worldwide By 30%: Report Several Indian CEOs are looking to actively integrate AI and GenAI into their business products and processes over the next three years. It has become an obligation rather than a choice.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

freepik

In 2025, the adoption of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), has become an indispensable strategy for all industries and businesses. With a worldwide market size of USD 214.6 billion in 2024, AI continues to demonstrate why it is the need of the hour. Businesses worldwide have been reported to have witnessed efficiency gains and increased revenue with Generative AI (GenAI) in the last 12 months. While the impact of GenAI is proving beneficial on the profitability chart, PwC India's latest report highlights that trust continues to be a concern.

Only a third of global and Indian CEOs have high trust in AI's integration into business processes. Additionally, GenAI has also given a boost to productivity by over 50 per cent for both employees and CEOs.

"Disruptive technology, therefore, appears to have spelt out the need for a larger talent pool with relevant skills, even though generative AI (GenAI) has resulted in productivity gains over the last year," said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson, and Vivek Prasad, markets leader, PwC India in a joint statement. GenAI has boosted profitability for 34 per cent of CEOs in India and globally, and increased revenue for 36 per cent of CEOs in India, compared to 32 per cent of global CEOs over the past 12 months.

Several Indian CEOs are looking to actively integrate AI and GenAI into their business products and processes over the next three years. It has become an obligation rather than a choice. Against a global figure of 20 per cent of CEOs, 28 per cent of Indian CEOs count technological disruption as a key threat their companies are extremely/highly exposed to in the next 12 months.

"AI is, in fact, the engine of product and process reinvention, a consistent theme for India CEOs for the last five years," read the report.

Rishad Premji of Wipro feels that organisations that are able to pivot their businesses and recognise the new opportunities will win in the marketplace. "I believe that any technological disruption creates value in the business model because that centres around how one provides solutions to customers leveraging skills on scale. This creates opportunities but it also has some inherent challenges," he said.
