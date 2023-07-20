Generative AI Platform Vodex Raises $320,000 In Pre-Seed Funding The platform intends to utilize the capital for product development and business expansion

By Teena Jose

Outbound calling solution with the power of generative AI, Vodex, has raised $320,000 funding in a pre-seed round led by 100X.VC. The round also saw participation from Yash Kotak,Ram Kumar and Devansh Alijar further invested in the company. The platform intends to utilize the capital for product development and business expansion.

"The market is highly competitive, and Vodex has successfully carved its niche and unique brand identity over the period of time. It is working with a clear vision to become the industry leader in generative AI-powered outbound calling solutions by offering customization and delivering exceptional customer experiences. We extend our best wishes to the team and are keen to support them in all ways possible to grow and scale their business," said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC.

Founded by Anshul Shrivastava and Kumar Saurav, Vodex leverages Generative AI to empower businesses with efficient and scalable pre-sales and tele-calling operations, optimizing sales, marketing, scheduling, lead generation, and feedback calling services, driving voice industry innovation. Leveraging state-of-the-art Foundation Models (LLM's) and Generative Voice AI, its voice bots simulate human interactions and deliver intelligent responses in a human-like voice, said the company.

"I strongly support and invest in founders who hustle to achieve their goals. I saw the same confidence and perseverance in Anshul and Kumar, combining the power of Generative AI (way before the chatGPT craze) in voice, natural language, ASR etc., alongside disrupting the industry. Hence, supporting Vodex was the next obvious move, and I am proud to be a part of their growth journey," Yash Kotak, commented on the investment.

