Godrej Consumer Products Records Mid-single-digit Volume Growth Overall, in July to September quarter, home care volumes grew in mid-single digit while personal care grew in low-single digit

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

canva

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered a mid-single digit volume growth in July to September quarter, despite weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the quarter. "Overall, home care volumes grew in mid-single digit while personal care grew in low-single digit," the company said in its quarterly update. The performance of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands, which the company acquired revently has improved sequentially and are on track to achieve full year guidance.

On the international side, its Indonesia business continued to deliver improving performance, with double-digit volume and value growth. Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) continued its consistent performance with constant currency sales growth in mid-teens.

However, in INR terms, adverse currency translation impact will result in mid-single digit sales decline. "Organically we expect to deliver mid-single digit volume growth, double-digit constant currency sales growth and low single digit sales growth in INR terms. We continue to drive healthy year-on-year expansion in EBITDA margin across key markets along with higher category development investments," the statement added.

Globally, Godrej Group enjoys a patronage of 1.2 billion consumers across different businesses. Its household insecticides, air care and hair care ranges are top contributors to emerging markets of India, Indonesia and Africa. "In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia, and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are at the forefront of serving the hair care needs of women of African descent and we are the top in hair color in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia," the company stated.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

5 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read Before Starting a Business

A selection of books that helped me found and scale a startup from a $10,000 line of credit to a billion-dollar business

By Nate Morris
Leadership

The 5 Key Players You Absolutely Need to Run a Successful Business

This busy entrepreneur has figured out what makes both her household and her business hum on all cylinders — and it isn't automated processes or streamlined procedures. It's people.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Thought Leaders

From Side Hustle to Full-Time Success — 6 Ways to Turn Niche Interests into Profitable Ventures

A hobby, pro bono work or charity project can turn into a money-making business if you know the right steps to take.

By Bidhan Baruah
News and Trends

Here's India's Top #46 Technology Incubators

While start-ups and investments went through restructuring, the mentorship and support ecosystem has only gone from strength to strength

By Sandeep Soni
Business Process

7 Things I've Learned In 7 Years of Entrepreneurship

After my dad died nine days after his cancer diagnosis, I started my business a few weeks later because I realized life is short. Here is what I have learned over the last seven years of entrepreneurship.

By Nicole Bernard
Business News

Victoria Beckham Says She Grew Up 'Very Working Class' — Her Husband, David Beckham, Would Beg to Differ

The couple's disagreement was caught on camera for their hit Netflix docuseries, "Beckham."

By Emily Rella