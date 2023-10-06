You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered a mid-single digit volume growth in July to September quarter, despite weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the quarter. "Overall, home care volumes grew in mid-single digit while personal care grew in low-single digit," the company said in its quarterly update. The performance of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands, which the company acquired revently has improved sequentially and are on track to achieve full year guidance.

On the international side, its Indonesia business continued to deliver improving performance, with double-digit volume and value growth. Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) continued its consistent performance with constant currency sales growth in mid-teens.

However, in INR terms, adverse currency translation impact will result in mid-single digit sales decline. "Organically we expect to deliver mid-single digit volume growth, double-digit constant currency sales growth and low single digit sales growth in INR terms. We continue to drive healthy year-on-year expansion in EBITDA margin across key markets along with higher category development investments," the statement added.

Globally, Godrej Group enjoys a patronage of 1.2 billion consumers across different businesses. Its household insecticides, air care and hair care ranges are top contributors to emerging markets of India, Indonesia and Africa. "In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia, and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are at the forefront of serving the hair care needs of women of African descent and we are the top in hair color in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia," the company stated.