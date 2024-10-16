The funds raised will support Navi's mission to simplify access to finance, enhance its operations with robust underwriting practices, and broaden financial inclusion by providing seamless credit and exceptional customer service.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Navi Finserv has successfully closed a USD 24.5 million loan securitization transaction with Goldman Sachs (India) Finance Private Limited. This deal marks Goldman Sachs as the seventh multinational bank to partner with Navi Finserv.

The transaction follows Navi's earlier deal in July, where it secured a USD 38 million personal loan securitization with JP Morgan, marking JP Morgan's first pass-through certificate (PTC) transaction in India's fintech space.

PTCs are financial instruments used in securitization, where a pool of loans—such as personal, home, or auto loans—is bundled and sold to investors. The payments made by borrowers, including loan principal and interest, are passed through to investors holding these certificates.

In this latest transaction, the PTCs are backed by unsecured personal loans managed by Navi Finserv and rated IND AA (SO) by India Ratings.

The funds raised will support Navi's mission to simplify access to finance, enhance its operations with robust underwriting practices, and broaden financial inclusion by providing seamless credit and exceptional customer service.

"This transaction with Goldman Sachs will fuel Navi Finserv's long-term mission to simplify and enable access to finance for a billion people. Navi Finserv continues to scale its operations with high-quality underwriting to help bring more people into the formal financial system by offering them access to seamless credit and delivering exceptional customer experience," a Navi Finserv spokesperson said.

Founded in 2018 by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, Navi Finserv operates as a Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-registered NBFC, offering personal and home loans.

Through securitization, the company aims to free up capital, reduce risk, and boost liquidity for further lending. Additionally, Navi Finserv has raised INR 150 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to strengthen its financial position.