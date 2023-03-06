Goods And Services Exports May Touch $1 Trillion Each By 2030, Says Piyush Goyal

According to reports, the country's merchandise and services exports touched an all-time high of $422 billion and $254 billion, respectively, in 2021-22

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Piyush Goyal Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Commerce industry minister Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday, has said that India's goods and services exports are expected to be around $1 trillion by 2030, according to a PTI report.

"My own estimates seem to suggest that we will converge goods and services exports by 2030...seven years from now at about $1 trillion of goods and $1 trillion of services exports. That is the trajectory I can see which will mean merchandise doing 8- 9.5% and services doing anywhere between 16-17%," said Goyal in a statement.

The report further stated that the country's merchandise and services exports touched an all-time high of $422 billion and $254 billion, respectively, in 2021-22.

Goyal further reportedly noted that the services sector, driven by the IT industry, has created a potential not only in terms of jobs, giving value to talent, but also providing India with an opportunity to showcase to the world its strengths.

"The world wants to engage with our startups because of their integrity and transparency," he said while adding that every country wants to invest in India because of its startup ecosystem.

Furthermore, Goyal said that India would soon touch the mark of being a $5 trillion economy and said that it would emerge as the third largest economy in the world by 2027-28. According to him, by 2047 India will be a developed economy with a $32 trillion economy where every last citizen would have a quality of life.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Startups News and Trends Government Piyush Goyal Exports

Most Popular

See all
Living

New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick

New research proves that willpower and rewards aren't enough to build sustainable habits. Here's what else you need.

By Leah Borski

Leadership

5 Harvey Specter Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Baller

The fast-talking 'Suits' attorney has a lot to say about what it takes to succeed in business and life.

By Brad Klune

Technology

Nokia: No More Out Of 'Network' Area

The Finnish multinational company rebranded its logo in 60 years at the Mobile World Congress recently held in Barcelona. From 1865 to 2023, the company has gained experience across industrial sectors and now it is working towards deploying the first cellular 4G/LTE network on moon

By Shrabona Ghosh

Find Success

6 Strategies to Beat Procrastination and Increase Productivity as an Entrepreneur

Boosting your productivity and reaching your goals faster is achievable via these six strategies. If you're ready to tackle procrastination and reach new heights of productivity, dive in.

By Murali Nethi

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

ChatSonic Launches Its ChatGPT-like Google Chrome Extension

ChatSonic has generated over 6 million curated content and has grown 10x in the last two months

By Paromita Gupta