Google built about 9 million Pixel smartphones last year, according to Counterpoint Research, and the discussions in India reinforce its plans to move production beyond China and Vietnam

Alphabet's subsidiary Google is searching for suppliers in India to shift a portion of its Pixel smartphone production to India, according to a report by Bloomberg, adding that the company has initiated early discussions with domestic suppliers as it looks to capitalise on India's growing potential as a manufacturing hub.

Google would be the latest global technology player to move production to India. The potential partners it's talking to have won Prime Minister Narendra Modi's so-called production-linked financial incentives, which have boosted local manufacturing.

India has emerged as an attractive destination for manufacturing activities, with various companies considering it as a possible alternative to China. Apple, for instance, has already partnered with Foxconn, one of its key suppliers, to manufacture iPhones in India.

According to the report, last month, India's Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, for a conversation that revolved around Modi's local manufacturing drive and India's state-backed technology push.

By exploring manufacturing options in India, Google reportedly aims to tap into the country's favorable business environment and vast pool of skilled labor. Additionally, manufacturing in India would enable Google to cater specifically to the demands and preferences of the rapidly growing Indian smartphone market.