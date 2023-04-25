Government Launches E-Commerce Portal For Artisans

According to the textile ministry statement, the portal reportedly doesn't charge any commission from sellers and provides free shipping with a return option to customers along with multiple payment gateways to pay online

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The government has reportedly launched an e-commerce portal Indiahandmade.com for artisans and weavers to sell their handloom and handicraft products directly to customers without any middlemen.

"Do visit indiahandmade.com and add momentum to the movement towards being #VocalForLocal," tweeted the Prime Minister on Monday.

"The portal will provide products from more than 35 lakh handloom weavers and 27 lakh handicraft artisans directly to the consumers. The portal currently offers clothing, home decor, jewellery, accessories, and other products handmade by skilled artisans," according to a statement by the textile ministry.

Furthermore, the ministry added that, "The portal will also provide an opportunity to a total of 62 lakh weavers and artisans to become future e-entrepreneurs. Integration with multiple logistic partners for smooth order processing, free handholding of sellers from registration till order fulfilment, connecting artisans and weavers directly to the buyers through a common platform," are other features of the portal."

Moreover, the portal reportedly doesn't charge any commission from sellers and provides free shipping with a return option to customers along with multiple payment gateways to pay online. "With the help of this virtual Indian store, the artisans will get remunerated fairly with no middlemen to manipulate prices and city-dwelling urban Indians will get access to 100% authentic and best handcrafts products emerging straight from the heart of India," the ministry noted.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Ecommerce News and Trends Government Artisans Portal Textile industry

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

World cricket champion Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: A look at his entrepreneurial side

Here's how 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is batting his second innings as an entrepreneur

By Entrepreneurial staff

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

Business Culture

Are You Wasting Your Time? The Multi-Venture Entrepreneur's Guide to Time Management

Owning multiple businesses carries a unique set of challenges. One of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects is understanding and appreciating the value of your time.

By Ryan Godinho

News and Trends

Why Are FMCG Giants Adding D2C To Its Cart?

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the total addressable D2C market in India is forecast to hit $100 billion by 2025. The opportunity is so lucrative that traditional FMCG companies such as Dabur, ITC, Marico, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Parle Agro are trying their luck in the space either by acquisitions or starting their own digital first brands

By Shrabona Ghosh

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz