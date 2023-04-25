Government Launches E-Commerce Portal For Artisans

According to the textile ministry statement, the portal reportedly doesn't charge any commission from sellers and provides free shipping with a return option to customers along with multiple payment gateways to pay online

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The government has reportedly launched an e-commerce portal Indiahandmade.com for artisans and weavers to sell their handloom and handicraft products directly to customers without any middlemen.

"Do visit indiahandmade.com and add momentum to the movement towards being #VocalForLocal," tweeted the Prime Minister on Monday.

"The portal will provide products from more than 35 lakh handloom weavers and 27 lakh handicraft artisans directly to the consumers. The portal currently offers clothing, home decor, jewellery, accessories, and other products handmade by skilled artisans," according to a statement by the textile ministry.

Furthermore, the ministry added that, "The portal will also provide an opportunity to a total of 62 lakh weavers and artisans to become future e-entrepreneurs. Integration with multiple logistic partners for smooth order processing, free handholding of sellers from registration till order fulfilment, connecting artisans and weavers directly to the buyers through a common platform," are other features of the portal."

Moreover, the portal reportedly doesn't charge any commission from sellers and provides free shipping with a return option to customers along with multiple payment gateways to pay online. "With the help of this virtual Indian store, the artisans will get remunerated fairly with no middlemen to manipulate prices and city-dwelling urban Indians will get access to 100% authentic and best handcrafts products emerging straight from the heart of India," the ministry noted.