Grocery Retailer SuperK Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A from Blume Ventures and Others The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds into technology infrastructure, hiring, and amplifying the platform's reach to fuel connections between digital native brands and their customer base.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Neeraj Menta, Co-founder of SuperK/LinkedIn

Small town grocery retail chain SuperK has announced the raising of USD 6 million in a Series A round led by Blume Ventures with participation from Silver Needle Ventures, Veltis Capital, Atrium Angels, and some angel investors and syndicates.

According to the official release, the raised funding will be used for technology infrastructure, hiring, and amplifying the platform's reach to fuel connections between digital native brands and their customer base.

Neeraj Menta, Co-founder of SuperK, said, "At SuperK, our vision is to bring a better grocery shopping experience for the small-town customers who are currently stuck with a subpar experience provided by their neighbourhood kirana store."

Founded in 2020 by Anil Thontepu and Neeraj Menta, SuperK is creating a modern grocery experience for small-town customers at transparent and affordable prices.

Over the previous four years, the Binny Bansal-backed firm has served over 5 lakh families in more than 80 Tier III, IV, and V towns in Andhra Pradesh.

Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures, said, "We were tracking this space for a couple of years, and while the market was hot for Tier III-IV towns, retail enabled by a tech supply-chain backbone, we saw SuperK's dense approach in AP paying off dividends and delivering store-level profitability—we think it's the right way to build modern trade for Bharat."
