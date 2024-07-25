Get All Access for $5/mo

Hades Financial Unveils USD 1.6 Bn Crossover Fund Targeting IPO-Ready and Undervalued Companies HFPCG plans to deploy 40% of this fund in Europe and Asia, including expanding its presence in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Hades Financial Private Capital Group (HFPCG), a leading SWF-backed global investment firm, has unveiled its USD 1.6 billion Crossover Fund.

This substantial new fund, according to the official release, will target late-stage private companies nearing an IPO and undervalued public companies with significant growth potential worldwide. HFPCG plans to deploy 40% of this fund in Europe and Asia, including expanding its presence in India.

"We are thrilled to announce the closing of the fund, and it is a significant milestone for HFPCG. We believe that our expertise in both private and public markets will ensure that HFPCG remains at the forefront of investment opportunities across multiple sectors," said Feroz Al Fakeih, Co-CEO of HFPCG.

The Crossover Fund will focus on a diverse range of sectors, maintaining a sector-agnostic approach to uncover high-growth opportunities. The firm intends to invest in late-stage deals between USD 15 million and USD 35 million per deal in North America, Europe, and Asian markets.

Through the fund, the company also plans to expand its footprint in India, raising the average check size from its USD 5–15 million co-investment range to USD 30 million, as well as extending investment holding periods.

Hades Financial Private Capital Group (HFPCG) manages USD 6.1 billion in assets. Specialising in alternative investments, HFPCG operates globally with teams in Riyadh, New York, London, Singapore, and Mumbai. As a limited partner, it engages in over 163 funds across North America, Europe, and Asia, including venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds.

Mohammed Abrar Asif, Co-CEO of HFPCG, added, "Since the beginning, we have been dedicated to identifying and securing premier investment opportunities across North America and Europe for our APAC investors. This approach not only diversifies our investment portfolio but also provides our investors with unique access to high-potential markets."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO, says, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is our biggest drama series to date in India'

As the SanjayLeela Bhansali-created web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made a huge contribution to the second quarter 2024 earnings of Netflix, the company highlighted the show that celebrates a true-blue Indian story

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author

Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
Leadership

Why Hearing a 'No' is the Best 'Yes' for an Entrepreneur

Throughout the years, I have discovered that rejection is an inevitable part of entrepreneurship, and learning to embrace it is crucial for achieving success.

By Rogers Healy
Business News

How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Transformed a Graphics Card Company Into an AI Giant: 'One of the Most Remarkable Business Pivots in History'

Here's how Nvidia pivoted its business to explore an emerging technology a decade in advance.

By Sherin Shibu