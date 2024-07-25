HFPCG plans to deploy 40% of this fund in Europe and Asia, including expanding its presence in India.

Hades Financial Private Capital Group (HFPCG), a leading SWF-backed global investment firm, has unveiled its USD 1.6 billion Crossover Fund.

This substantial new fund, according to the official release, will target late-stage private companies nearing an IPO and undervalued public companies with significant growth potential worldwide. HFPCG plans to deploy 40% of this fund in Europe and Asia, including expanding its presence in India.

"We are thrilled to announce the closing of the fund, and it is a significant milestone for HFPCG. We believe that our expertise in both private and public markets will ensure that HFPCG remains at the forefront of investment opportunities across multiple sectors," said Feroz Al Fakeih, Co-CEO of HFPCG.

The Crossover Fund will focus on a diverse range of sectors, maintaining a sector-agnostic approach to uncover high-growth opportunities. The firm intends to invest in late-stage deals between USD 15 million and USD 35 million per deal in North America, Europe, and Asian markets.

Through the fund, the company also plans to expand its footprint in India, raising the average check size from its USD 5–15 million co-investment range to USD 30 million, as well as extending investment holding periods.

Hades Financial Private Capital Group (HFPCG) manages USD 6.1 billion in assets. Specialising in alternative investments, HFPCG operates globally with teams in Riyadh, New York, London, Singapore, and Mumbai. As a limited partner, it engages in over 163 funds across North America, Europe, and Asia, including venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds.

Mohammed Abrar Asif, Co-CEO of HFPCG, added, "Since the beginning, we have been dedicated to identifying and securing premier investment opportunities across North America and Europe for our APAC investors. This approach not only diversifies our investment portfolio but also provides our investors with unique access to high-potential markets."