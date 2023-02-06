Healthcare Simplifiers

The start-up ensures that only trained phlebotomists- DMLT certified- pick the sample with standardized kits and processes. So far, the start-up has done over 5 lakh customer visits in Delhi-NCR, and serves over 350+ healthcare providers

The last thing an unwell person would like to do is to go to a diagnostic lab and wait for his turn to get his prescribed medical tests done. While home sample collection is offered, its not instant: both the collection and result takes time. What if the tests are conducted at your home within 60 minutes of calling a lab and results are out in mere 6 hours? If you have started hearing this claim from some labs, it is thanks to ConnectedH, a Gurugram-based start-up.

The start-up has onboarded various regional diagnostic chains and also works with hospitals, primary caregivers, diagnostic centers to provide access to vital checks, blood works, covid tests, and urinalysis at home.

"In India, the diagnostic ecosystem is highly unorganized with major players accounting for less than 10% of the industry. Individual providers can't build and scale a field force to provide instant coverage across a city. For individual providers, it costs INR 300- 400 to provide you any service at home. This eats up their margin. When they connect with us, we do it for a fraction of the cost. Furthermore, this helps providers to reduce the reporting TAT," says Shubam Gupta, Co-founder, ConnectedH.

The start-up came into being from the unique experiences of its co-founders.. "When I caught a severe UTI infection in Japan, which gradually became antibiotic resistant, I had to eventually leave my dream job and return to India. While I was going through my treatment journey, I realized that healthcare infrastructure in India is overwhelmed as a lot of patients' precious time is spent in waiting rooms of doctors, hospitals, and diagnostic centers. We wanted to solve this and found the right hook in diagnostics," says Shubham Gupta, co-founder, ConnectedH. Other co-founders of start-up are Suresh Singh, who met Gupta while working at CarDekho, and Rahul Kumar who was Gupta's batchmate at IIT Kanpur and a firm believer in his vision.

It ensures that only trained phlebotomists- DMLT certified- pick the sample with standardized kits and processes. So far, the start-up has done over 5 lakh customer visits in Delhi-NCR, and serves over 350+ healthcare providers. In 2022, it grew from 20+ to 120+ in terms of team strength, and also raised $2.3M in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India. Going forward, it aims to expand to all tier-1 cities in India and also has eyes on global markets too.

"We started off with blood work and urinalysis. Over time we have added COVID tests, vital measurements (BP, Weight, and other physical parameters), ECG services. We plan further to add a multitude of at-home services making it easy for your provider to get deeper insights about your health. Inclusive healthcare is the need of the hour across the world amidst the new post-covid era. We're seeing significant demand for healthcare at home across geographies," says Gupta.

