While the fear of being replaced on jobs by AI is real, the emerging technology will also lead to mass job generation. There is a strong demand for professionals who are AI-savvy

Artificial intelligence (AI) especially Generative AI is changing the game across all industries including healthcare, transportation, finance, and retail. These industries are already leveraging AI extensively for their operations. Now, It does not matter whether you work in a tech company or not, having a basic understanding of AI is becoming essential to get a job in a reputed company.

According to the 2024 Work Trend Index by Microsoft and LinkedIn, 45 per cent of professionals worry that AI will replace their job, but the majority (55 per cent) of leaders are concerned about a lack of talent to fill roles. Closer to home, hiring AI-skilled talent is a priority for more than nine in ten (96 per cent) employers in India.

Recognizing this need, and to help one get ahead, several leading tech companies are offering free, and cost-effective high-quality AI courses. These courses not only cover AI but also topics related to Generative AI, Machine learning, Deep learning, and Cybersecurity.

You can also earn a certificate or badge upon completion of the full course.

Here you can check the full details of the courses launched by tech giants:

1. Google: AI for Anyone

Google offers the "AI for Anyone" course on edX, attracting more than 1,317,088 enrollments on the platform. This course is ideal for beginners, breaking down complex AI, ML, and DL concepts into simple terms. It also covers AI ethics and fairness, making it a comprehensive introduction to AI. Coursera has a specialization of four-course series- Introduction to Generative AI Learning Path Specialization available for free for education purposes. However, if you wish to get the Google Cloud certification, depending upon your duration, the course can cost between INR 4,085 to INR 12,256 for one to 12 months.

2. Google: Machine Learning Crash Course

It is available for free on the Google Developers website. This course includes 25 classes and 30 practical exercises based on real-world scenarios, allowing you to apply what you learn directly. With 30+ exercises and 25 lessons, this course is free and provides you in depth details.

3. Google Cloud: Generative AI Courses

With 10,516 already enrolled, this course offers a comprehensive introduction to generative AI. It covers topics such as large language models (LLMs), their diverse applications, and ethical aspects of responsible AI development and deployment. It is available for free for education purposes. However, if you wish to get the Google Cloud certification, depending upon your duration, the course can cost between INR 4,085 to INR 12,256 from one to 12 months.

Other Generative AI courses such as Introduction to Generative AI; Introduction to Large Language Models; Attention Mechanism; Transformer Models and BERT Model; Introduction to Image Generation; Create Image Captioning Models; and Encoder-Decoder Architecture are completely available for free.

4. Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals

The course introduces users to fundamental concepts related to artificial intelligence (AI), and the services in Microsoft Azure that can be used to create AI solutions. This course covers AI, ML, computer vision, natural language processing, and conversational AI. Available for study purposes without a cost, the exam fee for Indians is 3696 INR.

5. IBM: Generative AI Courses

Offered by Big Blue, learners can explore courses on Generative AI such as IBM Generative AI for Software Developers Specialization to boost their software development career with generative AI skills; IBM AI Engineering Professional Certificate to gain business insights from big data using ML and DL techniques; and IBM AI Product Manager Professional Certificate to focus on important aspects of product management and generative AI skills.

6. Infosys Springboard

Infosys offers AI, ML, big data, and cybersecurity courses through its Infosys Springboard Virtual Learning Platform. These courses are free and come with certificates upon completion. The platform has over 400,000 learners and partnerships with 300+ education institutions and NGOs.

7. NVIDIA: Self-Paced Training

NVIDIA offers various AI and ML courses through its Self-Paced Training program. Courses such as "Building RAG Agents With LLMs" and "Generative AI with Diffusion Models" are available through its Deep Learning Institute. NVIDIA provides both paid and free courses. The paid courses cost INR 2505 and INR 7515.

8. Amazon Web Services (AWS): AI and ML Courses

AWS offers various AI and ML courses through its AWS Training and Certification website. Courses include "Generative AI for Executives" and "Generative AI Developer Kit," among others.

9. Intel: AI and ML Courses

Intel provides multiple courses on its website, including "Introduction to Machine Learning," "Deep Learning," "Introduction to AI," and "Applied Deep Learning With TensorFlow." These courses are free, self-paced, and come with certificates upon completion. Intel also offers on-demand webinars covering various AI, ML, and DL topics.

By exploring these diverse courses, you can find the perfect fit to enhance your knowledge and skills in AI, whether you're a beginner or looking to deepen your expertise.