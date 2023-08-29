As per the company, this infusion of funds will play a pivotal role in propelling the trajectory toward their visionary goals

HeyoPhone, the smart communication for small and medium-sized business (SMB) community, has announced the closure of its $500,000 angel funding round. The round saw participation from super-angels Aakash Chaudhry, co-founder of Aakash Educational Services (Aakash-Byju's), Amit Chaudhary, co-founder of Lenskart and Dinesh Gupta, co-founder of Busy Accounting. As per the company, this infusion of funds will play a pivotal role in propelling the trajectory toward their visionary goals.

"The untapped potential within the business communication market is substantial, and it is poised for rapid expansion through the integration of conversational AI. Historically, communication has been an integral component of commerce. However, with the emergence of conversational-first interfaces, communication is now positioned to actively drive commerce," said Ankit Jain, co-founder and CEO, MyOperator and HeyoPhone.

The company claimed that it has shown exponential growth from its launch in early 2023, crossing 100K KYCs and over 10000 paid customers.

HeyoPhone, powered by MyOperator established in 2013 by Ankit Jain and Pratik Jain,, aims to convert SMBs' everyday interactions into dynamic commerce opportunities.

"India's retail is set to get a strong digital boost with ONDC which allows every small retail to reach consumers directly. It is the right time to invest in the HeyoPhone app which digitizes customer engagement for all these businesses. Ankit has successfully built MyOperator, understands the SMB space and his is the right team to build something so simple and powerful for Indias 6 crore-plus small businesses," said Aakash Chaudhry, co-founder, Aakash Educational Services.