The demand of Coal based power has grown by 7.30 per cent in this FY compared to last year in same period.

In order to ensure a consistent supply of coal to thermal power plants, Ministry of Coal has ensured the highest ever stocks of Coal at the thermal power plants.

This proactive initiative aims to secure uninterrupted power for citizens nationwide during this peak demand period. Despite extremely high demand for power, the coal stocks at Thermal Power Plants remain robust, exceeding 45 million tonnes (MT) as on June 16, 2024, which is ~ 31.71 per cent higher compared to the same period last year when it was 34.25 MT.

The cumulative coal dispatch stands at 220.31MT as on June 16, 2024, with a growth of 7.65 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year which was at 204.65 MT. Coal India Limited recorded 166.58 MT in dispatches, growing by over 4 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year which was 158.91 MT. Coal dispatch from captive and commercial mines is recorded at 39.45 MT, with a growth of 30 per cent. Dispatch to the power sector stands at 180.35 MT, reflecting a growth of 5.71 per cent compared to 170.61 MT last year.

The overall coal stock in the country (mines, transit, power plants) is over 144.68 MT, ensuring a sufficient coal supply to the power sector.

The Ministry of Railways has ensured 10 per cent average growth in the daily availability of railway rakes, with an average of 428.40 rakes per day supplied daily as of June 16, 2024. The evacuation through coastal shipping has also experienced significant growth. Traditionally, coal was transported via Paradip port only, but now, under proper coordination according to the coal logistics policy, coal is also being evacuated through Dhamra and Gangavaram ports. The infrastructural augmentation in the railway network has notably improved the movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri, resulting in more than a 100 per cent improvement in turnaround time.

The Ministry of Coal is fully committed to ramp up coal production and transportation, ensuring power plants have ample reserves to meet the surge in electricity demand. These coordinated efforts have significantly contributed to maintaining a steady and efficient coal supply to meet the high power demand.